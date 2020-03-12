A few weeks ago, the men in the Every Man a Warrior Bible study group I take part in were invited by Austin Sears (a member of our group) to hear a guest speaker at his church.
Most everyone in our group came to see former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) champion Nikita Koloff, known as “The Russian Nightmare,” speak at Pettisville Missionary Church.
“The Nightmare” was in Pettisville thanks to a group of men in the community that call themselves, Pettisville Man Cave Ministries. The group, which started in the basement of Pettisville resident Chad Rupp, has been putting on events like this for the past few years.
During the event, which was held just for men, we learned Koloff was born Nelson Simpson in Minneapolis, Minn., and that he was a body builder who was discovered working out at Jessie “The Body” Ventura’s gym in Minnesota in the mid-1980s.
Koloff who stands 6-2 and weighed 285 pounds at the time, received a phone call from a WCW promoter who told him to get to North Carolina as fast as he could, and to shave his head.
Within two days, Simpson became Koloff, and was given the nickname “The Russian Nightmare,” making him a villain to wrestling fans during the height of the Cold War.
His nickname was also a play on the nickname of wrestler Dusty Rhodes, “The American Dream.”
Koloff, who didn’t speak Russian, went on to win championships in the WCW (1984-92), using his signature move, “The Russian Sickle,” in which he would clothesline opponents to the mat.
In his personal testimony at nikitakoloff.com, he says: “I have traveled all over the world as a top athlete in professional wrestling. As far as ‘bad guys’ came, I was one of the ‘baddest.’ The story was that I was a superior athlete who came off the boat, literally, from the Soviet Union to the United States to show Americans what a ‘real’ athlete looked like.
“I was a Russian guy who did not speak a word of English,” added Karloff. “That was the perception of who I was supposed to be. It worked. It is still one of the most talked about events in wrestling history.”
While Koloff, who now weighs around 225 pounds, shared about his life and his career, including showing a short video of some of his highlights, what he liked most about the video was an interview he did before he retired in 1992.
At the end of the highlight video, was an interview where he proclaimed to the world that he had become a born-again Christian, and that he was a follower of Jesus Christ.
For many who are saved, they quietly go about their lives serving the Lord.
That wasn’t what Koloff was called to do, however.
He went on to start Koloff for Christ Ministries, where he’s traveled to all 50 states and to many countries around the world, to evangelize and share about his personal relationship with Christ.
Expecting to hear more about his life, his wrestling career and the story about how he was saved, I was surprised when he opened his Bible and started to preach.
In a booming voice, he shared passage after passage about what we as men need to do to be like Christ, what it means to follow Christ, and he was clear there is a cost being a follower of Christ.
At the end of his talk, he invited any man forward to the stage who was struggling with something, to pray over them and to let them know that God loved them.
Following his presentation, Koloff talked with the men in attendance, took pictures with them, signed autographs and shared information about his ministry.
A “Nightmare” no more, Koloff is now a faithful servant of Christ.
All in all, it was a powerful evening.
