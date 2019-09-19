One of the best parts of having a career in journalism, is knowing no two days are ever going to be the same. In addition, you never know what opportunities are going to present themselves.
Not that long ago, I was asked if I would be willing to go to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center near Stryker, with Kari Gathany and Tonya Briseno of Defiance Area Youth for Christ (YFC) to see them share the gospel with youth there.
This past Friday, I went to the facility with Gathany, director of the Juvenile Justice Ministry (JJM) through Defiance Area YFC, and Briseno, who works with Gathany at the detention center and serves as a mentor for at-risk youth.
On our trip, Gathany shared that a typical week in JJM begins with prep work Mondays and Tuesdays; meeting with youth one-on-one Wednesdays; and teaching a life skills class (setting a table, how to tip, and issues such as dealing with shame, etc ...) Thursdays.
The two go to the facility each Friday, where they meet with youth who agree to meet with them for 45 minutes. There’s always a game, and always a Bible lesson. Last Friday, Lydia Hankins, Campus Life director in Stryker, was there to see JJM in action.
“The youth are very receptive to God’s word, it’s just amazing,” said Gathany. “It’s very humbling to be a part of it, it’s just very cool.”
Said Briseno: “My favorite part is we take prayer requests on Friday. The kids open up about what they’re dealing with, and who they want to pray for that day. When they ask for prayers, it’s almost always about their family.”
After Kari, Tonya, Lydia and I went through security, we walked into the gym where about 30 or so youth were sitting on the floor. The session began with a cup-stacking game, and the youth sharing what they were thankful for.
Said one girl: “I’m thankful for the gift of being able to draw.” While a boy said: “I’m thankful for music.”
Before going in, Gathany told me I could talk to some of the youth, if any were willing to talk. An older boy agreed to talk to me, so he, a guard and I went to a different room. There the boy shared why he likes it when Gathany and Briseno are there.
“Before I came here, I didn’t believe in God, and now I volunteer to meet with them every time they come here,” said the boy. “Because I now believe in God, I can see a different path for my life.
“When they come, they teach us a lesson and ask us about God, and they ask us for our feedback, which I like,” he continued. “When I first got here, my sister was here, and I told them I wanted to pray for her.
“Now, my sister is out, she has a daughter she is taking care of, and she’s doing what she needs to do,” he added. “They helped my sister, and they showed me that God loves me. I have hope now, and I see how they give the other kids hope too.”
When we returned to the gym, Gathany said a prayer, prayer requests were taken, and Gathany shared that she prays for all of them. A Bible lesson (Matthew 25:31-46) was shared, and the youth discussed Jesus dying for their sins.
Having the opportunity to see Gathany and Briseno bring JJM to life is an experience I won’t soon forget. Getting the chance to hear how God’s word is changing the life of one boy, is something that I’ve thought about often this past week.
What Jesus said in Matthew 25:31-46 (... for I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, when I was thirsty you gave me something to drink ...) still rings true today. God calls all of us to help our fellow man, and JJM is doing that, and doing it well.
