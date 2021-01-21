Last weekend, my in-laws, Dale and Colleen Worline, took my wife, Connie, and me out to lunch to celebrate our seventh wedding anniversary. We made the trek to Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood, somewhere the four of us had never eaten.
After settling in and looking at the menu, our waitress, Summer, came and took our order. After some funny banter with us, she left to go put in our order. Right after that, I turned to see something behind me when I was suddenly stopped in my tracks by a loud “Crack!”
Connie looked at me and said, “What the heck was that?”
My response?
“That was my hip.”
As I sat there in pain, I started thinking about how the sound of bones cracking in my body has become something I’m getting used to hearing every day.
My friends and I like to tease each other that we’re getting older (some of us have grandchildren, and most all of us are “empty-nesters”), but the truth is, I know I’m not as young as I used to be.
That fact is abundantly clear every time I look in the mirror and I see the “salt” in my hair continuing to get saltier by the day.
When I really know I’m not as young as I used to be, is when my alarm clock goes off every workday morning at 6:30 a.m.
After I wake up, just moving to get up and around solicits several cracking noises.
When I stretch my legs to start my day, my right ankle and right knee go, “Crack! Crack!”
When I stretch my arms, anyone within earshot of our condo can hear both of my elbows go, “Crack! Crack!”
After I’m out of bed, I stretch my fingers by lining up my hands and pushing inward ... you can only imaging the number of cracking noises I get while doing that every day.
After stretching my fingers, I stretch my back and neck by reaching as high as I can and, yep you guessed it, more “Crack! Crack! Crack!”
I’d like to think I’m saving a lot of money by not going to the chiropractor, but the truth is, I should probably make an appointment.
I guess it wouldn’t hurt to see if I need “straightened out,” especially since it’s getting easier and easier to make my body crack all over the place.
Now, I’m not ready to say I’m old, after all, there is still a generation ahead of mine, but I know I’m not a “spring chicken” either.
It used to be funny when “older” people would tell me that they went to bed feeling great, only to wake up the next morning with back pain, or neck pain, or a pain in their foot ... you get the picture.
Not that long ago, I myself went to bed feeling pretty good one night, only to wake up the next day with horrible pain in of all my places ... my nose.
When I woke up that morning, it seriously felt as if someone had punched me in the face while I was sleeping.
(Spoiler alert, my wife did not punch me in the face).
I checked to see if there was anything wrong with my nose, but I couldn’t find anything, except for the pain.
That pain lasted about three days before I didn’t notice it anymore, and the good news is, I haven’t felt any pain like that in my nose since.
However, I do wake up from time to time with my back feeling stiff, or a shoulder that feels like it’s been put through a meat grinder, or a foot that feels tender to walk on, or a hip that doesn’t want me to walk without a limp.
Most mornings, I wake up and think to myself, “I wonder if there will be a new pain today?”
I wish I could say exactly when these aches and pains started, but to be honest I don’t really know.
The only thing I’m fairly certain about is, I don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon.
After all, I’m not getting any younger.
