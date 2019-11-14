There are many reasons why Walt Disney World (WDW) in Orlando, Fla., has been called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
From its different theme parks, to amazing resorts, to beloved Disney characters that bring smiles to children’s faces, it’s hard to argue that it’s not one of the best places on the planet to go to on vacation.
Having been asked by our son, Chris, and our daughter-in-law, Erin, late last year if we would be interested in going with them and our two grandchildren, Wyatt (4), and Collin (2), to WDW this December, my wife, Connie, and I couldn’t say, “Yes!” quickly enough.
One, we couldn’t pass up an opportunity to spend more time with all of them, and two ... we’re talking about Walt Disney World!
Since the day we decided we were going, a lot of planning has gone into making this trip a reality.
Luckily for Connie and me, Chris, Erin, Wyatt and Collin had been to WDW in 2018, meaning they had a recent, “lay of the land.”
The trip wasn’t one they had planned, however.
Due to Hurricane Florence making its way through South Carolina (where Chris and Erin live) last September, they were forced to evacuate. Since the hurricane wasn’t headed to Orlando, they decided to hang out at Walt Disney World until they were given the “all clear” to return home.
What they learned about their trip to WDW last year, was that they weren’t really prepared to maximize their stay at WDW. That of course led Chris and Erin to ways to do just that .. maximize our upcoming stay.
The first step in the process was finding accommodations.
That one proved to be easier than we thought. Chris, Erin and the grandkids will stay in a “Cars” family suite at the Art of Animation Resort (where they stayed last September), and not far away, Connie and I will stay in a “Little Mermaid” standard room (insert chuckles here).
In that effort to learn how to maximize what WDW truly has to offer, and the best course of action to make it happen, Chris and Erin (but most especially Chris), have been watching YouTube videos almost daily about how to get the most out of a trip there.
About a month into their video watching, we got a FaceTime call from them, which led to a question for us ... “Have you been watching any Disney videos?”
After admitting that we hadn’t watched any, both Chris and Erin (again, especially Chris), were shocked (and maybe a little outraged). They couldn’t believe that we weren’t putting as much effort into our trip as they were.
When I told them that the only attraction that I really care about is Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, and that the one thing I truly care about is piloting the Millennium Falcon, you would have thought I told them that someone had broken into their home.
That’s when I explained that all “Pop Pop” and “Memaw” are really excited about is spending time with them. If they were going to put all that effort into maximizing our trip, we would be happy to go along with what their final plan of action would be (as long as it includes Star Wars: Galaxy Edge).
That seemed to calm them down, somewhat, although when we visited them in October to celebrate Collin’s second birthday, we did end up (were forced) to watch Disney videos with them.
With our trip closing in (and with our final payment for our accommodations paid off), a daily plan is firmly in place, and all that’s left to do is show up and see just how magical Walt Disney World can be.
I do know some magic that will most certainly happen during our trip ... a lot of our money is going to disappear.
