I recently read an excerpt from a book called, “The Ugly Cry: A Memoir,” written by Danielle Henderson.
The excerpt explained, “This (current) generation (of children) will never know the true freedom — and neglect — of being an ’80s kid.”
The excerpt described how “Helicopter Parents” were formed from 1980s kids, the ones who “were to be seen, but not heard,” and generally spent 15 hours outside in the summer each day “roaming the streets.”
Growing up in Defiance, I turned 11 in 1980, and while I wouldn’t say I ever felt neglected during the decade, I did enjoy a lot of freedom every summer until I started working around the age of 16.
Like most kids growing up at that time, I wasn’t allowed to leave the house until my list of chores were finished. From the time I was 10, until I was 15, I woke up early each morning in the summer to get that list done, so I could jump on my bike and take off for the day.
Unless it was raining, most of my days would consist of a group of us from the “neighborhood,” and another friend who came into town, meeting in the parking lot at St. John Catholic School to play “tennis ball” baseball (we used tennis balls so we wouldn’t break any windows).
At about noon or so, the four of us who were older would go to one of our houses for lunch, although sometimes we would ride our bikes to Dad’s Donuts (where Papa John’s is currently located), for some donuts and to play “Pac-Man” and “Donkey Kong.”
Many times after lunch, we would scour the downtown for pop bottles (the 16-ounce glass ones), so that we could return them to Luther’s (a grocery store where the Defiance Eagles is currently located) for 10 cents a bottle. We would use that money to buy candy or to play the video game, “Defender.”
After lunch, we would go back to St. John’s to play two-on-two, half-court basketball. At around 5 p.m., we’d all head home for dinner, and hope we wouldn’t be stuck having to do chores afterward, so that we could get out of the house and ride our bikes around the neighborhood.
What was great about growing up on Division Street, there were so many kids around my age that there was always something to do.
Many times after dinner, we would ride our bikes to the park on Holgate Avenue. Before long, the park would be filled with neighborhood kids, and we would all hang out, listen to music and just run around like crazy people.
On the days that it was too hot to play sports, we would ride our bikes to Bronson Pool, where we’d meet up with friends from other parts of town.
Of course, from the ages of 9-12, there were Little League baseball games to play at Kingsbury Park, and cup-ball games behind the bleachers afterward. We spent hours there playing and watching baseball, and we loved every minute of it.
My friends and I got in trouble from time to time, as young kids do, and what always amazed me was how my parents already knew what happened when I got home and walked through the door.
I can still hear my mom say, “Tim, what happened at the pool today?” “The Parent Network,” as we called it, was real and it was strong.
I’ve seen the meme on social media with a picture of a group of friends that reads, “At some point in your childhood, you and your friends went outside to play together for the last time, and nobody knew it.”
In many ways I’m glad I didn’t know, it would have taken the fun out of it.
While those carefree days are long gone, I’ll always be thankful for the friends I hung out with, the times we shared and the memories we made together.
