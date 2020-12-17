After reading Jenny Derringer’s column in last Thursday’s edition of The Crescent-News, I have to admit a feeling of sadness came over me.
Jenny and I have been co-workers for nearly 29 years, and to read about the sadness she feels daily when writing people’s obituaries is something that hit me pretty hard. As she said in her column, she isn’t shy about sharing her opinions, but at the same time she has a huge heart for people.
I know this because when I contracted COVID-19 about three weeks ago, Jenny was one of many people who checked in on me almost daily to see how I was feeling and to see if there was anything she could do to help me.
In her column last week, she wrote about the obituaries of people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 during this pandemic, many close in age to both Jenny and myself, and why it’s important to keep vigilant about protecting ourselves, and others from this virus.
When it comes to my case, I have no one but myself to blame for getting it.
I let my guard down and didn’t wear a mask around someone I know well, and that person later tested positive for COVID-19. Once I found out, I distanced myself from everyone, including family over Thanksgiving, before coming down with symptoms after the holiday.
Those symptoms included: fever, headache, body aches, chills, sore throat, cough and fatigue.
My wife, Connie, and I went to get tested the day after I started having symptoms, and to no one’s surprise, I tested positive.
Connie, however, did not test positive that day, but unfortunately she did test positive three days later. She had a low-grade fever, a cough and fatigue.
I can tell you that the first three-four days I had symptoms, I felt as badly as I ever had with any illness I’ve ever had.
I spent those first three-four days sleeping as many as 13 hours per day, while trying to fight off the chills and body aches.
I was never so happy as when I woke up around 4 a.m. on the fourth day after my diagnosis, drenched with sweat, because I knew my fever had broken. I began to feel a little bit better every day after that, until I almost felt like my old self again.
The only thing holding me back now is a lingering cough and a little bit of fatigue that is still hanging around. Connie is almost back to her old self as well, minus her senses of taste and smell, with fatigue hanging around a little bit for her as well.
Before being released from quarantine late last week, Connie and I had a conversation about how lucky and blessed we both are to have gotten through COVID-19 without major complications.
We know there are many, many others, including people we know or went to school with, who are/were not as lucky as the both of us.
When asked about having COVID-19, Connie recently told a friend, “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.” I would have to say, I totally agree with my wife.
What Jenny said in her column last week, is something I want to reiterate again this week: “With the rollout of the vaccine set to get underway in the U.S. soon, we can’t let our guard down for many months. More than 285,000 people have died from COVID-19 — 285,000 people who won’t get to experience Christmas, weddings, anniversaries, births, get to see their babies take their first steps or hear their first words.”
I can say with certainty that there isn’t a person alive today that isn’t tired of, angry about, or “over” COVID-19.
But please don’t let your guard down, because your actions today could literally mean the difference between life and death.
