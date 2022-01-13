The calendar has turned over into a new year, and for many that means turning over a new leaf.
Many people have already made New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, eat healthier, exercise more, quit smoking, spend more time with family, save more money, or learn a new skill or hobby, just to name a few.
However, according to an article written by Fred Backus on cbsnews.com, the percentage of Americans who are making New Year’s resolutions for 2022 is just 29%, down from 43% a year ago.
Why the dip?
According to the article: “Last year, those who were hopeful (about seven in 10 Americans) were far more likely to make New Year’s resolutions than those who were mostly discouraged when looking ahead to the next 12 months.
“This year, though the percentage of Americans who are hopeful hasn’t declined, they do seem to be more cautious about making New Year’s resolutions. This year, just 30% in the “hopeful’ category will make New Year’s resolutions — down from 46% 12 months ago — though they are still a little bit more likely to make resolutions than those who are discouraged.”
The poll was conducted by telephone Dec. 14-22, 2021, among a random sample of 1,009 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, Pa. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.
While the percentage of Americans who are making New Year’s resolutions has declined, there are still millions of people in the United States who want to change their lives in positives ways.
Which begs the question, just how did the practice of making New Year’s resolutions begin?
According to an article written by Sarah Pruitt on history.com, it all started thousands of years ago.
“The ancient Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, some 4,000 years ago. They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year — though for them the year began not in January but in mid-March, when the crops were planted.
“During a massive 12-day religious festival known as Akitu, the Babylonians crowned a new king or reaffirmed their loyalty to the reigning king. They also made promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed.
“These promises could be considered the forerunners of our New Year’s resolutions. If the Babylonians kept to their word, their (pagan) gods would bestow favor on them for the coming year. If not, they would fall out of the gods’ favor — a place no one wanted to be.”
Although millions of Americans will make New Year’s resolutions, the fact remains that only a small percentage of those people will keep them.
According to an article written by Zoya Gervis on nypost.com, dated Jan. 28, 2020, a poll conducted by OnePoll, in conjunction with Crispy Green, did not show favorable data.
“A new poll of 2,000 Americans found that it takes just 32 days for the average person to finally break their resolution(s) — but 68% report giving up their resolutions even sooner than that.
“In fact, one in seven Americans never actually believe they’ll see their resolution through in the first place.
“The top reason our resolutions don’t stick is a self-aware lack of discipline (52%), followed by busy schedules and lacking the proper time to see them through (43%).”
So, did you make a New Year’s resolution this year?
Have you kept to it?
Here’s hoping you beat the odds, and become a better version of yourself in 2022.
