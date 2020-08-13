When the COVID-19 pandemic really began to ramp up in the United States in March, I watched in somewhat disbelief as our country basically shut down in an effort to try and stop the spread of the virus.
As the months have passed, and as I’ve reported on some of the consequences of coronavirus, I’ve come to the realization that there are many professions that have been put under tremendous pressure due to this virus.
Some that immediately come to mind include front-line healthcare workers, first responders, pastors, and those who work in education (I could go on and on, but I’d probably run out of space).
As someone who covers both religion and education at The Crescent-News, I’ve had many conversations with pastors, school board members, superintendents, teachers and school staff about churches and schools being shut down.
I’ve also had many conversations about opening them up.
Since May, most of the churches in the area have opened their doors to in-person worship, but as of today, some schools are only a few days from opening.
As I write this, I can’t imagine the pressure that everyone involved in education is feeling.
There are many who say, “We’ve got to get the kids back to school! It’s what’s best for them!”
Meanwhile, there are many others who say, “We can’t risk sending our kids to school during a pandemic!”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made it clear he wants kids back in school, if possible.
With some, but not a lot of guidance from the state given to school leadership, it’s been left up to board members, superintendents, administrators and teachers to work countless hours to come up with those plans.
Imagine being tasked to come up with plans to educate children, while keeping them and staff safe during a pandemic.
Or course that’s not easy, in fact, I’d call it an almost lose-lose situation.
If kids go back to school, many will be angry. If kids don’t go back to school, many will be angry.
I don’t have enough fingers and toes to count how many times I’ve talked with school officials who have told me how many hours they spent working on plans to open school, only to have it change because of new mandates from DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Department of Education.
Meanwhile, parents and guardians have many legitimate questions, such as: “Will my child/children be in school this fall?”
“What is the plan?”
“When will I get the plan?”
“How can you keep my child/children safe when they’re on the bus?”
“Does my child/children have to wear a mask?”
“Can my child/children do remote learning? And if so, can they come back to school?”
“If my child/children choose remote learning, can they be involved in extracurricular activities?”
And these are just some of the questions. Some of which can be answered and some that can’t (until the state makes a decision on extracurriculars).
While all this is taking place, schools are dealing with budget concerns after $300,000,000 was cut from the state budget for education. Combine that with decreasing income-tax revenue due to the pandemic, and it’s a double whammy.
Add in the fact that schools have to purchase PPE and extra sanitation materials to keep students and staff safe and buildings clean, you can imagine that many in school leadership have probably had several sleepless nights since March.
If I could give just one piece of advice to parents who are sending their child/children to school soon, it would be this:
Please be patient, please be kind and most of all, expect what you know to change. That’s been the one constant throughout this pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.