COLUMBUS — Admit it all you die-hard Ohio State fans, when you realized that the weather forecast wasn't too favorable for the Wisconsin game, flashbacks of the 2015 Ohio State-Michigan State game came flooding back.
Come on, admit it, you know I'm right.
Similar conditions ... much different result.
While the Buckeyes fell to the Spartans 17-14 on a last-second field goal in 2015 (keeping Ohio State out of the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs), there was no such outcome against Wisconsin on Saturday.
Final score: No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 13 Wisconsin, 7.
"(We knew) it was going to be a tough game, a noon kick, a little cooler, the rain ... it felt like it played to Wisconsin," said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. "We had to be tough and we had to be gritty, because we knew it was going to be like this."
The Badgers came into the Horseshoe angry following a last-second loss to Illinois the week before. After blocking a punt early in the third quarter, and scoring on the ensuing possession, Wisconsin trailed just, 10-7.
At that point, almost all of the 102,998 in the stadium fell quiet. It was pouring, the Badgers are known for being tough up front, they run the ball well ... let's just say it had all the makings of one of those games the Buckeyes have lost in the past.
Were all you Ohio State fans worried at that point?
Did you think Ohio State was going to lose in painful fashion again?
It didn't happen, because the Ohio State offensive and defensive fronts didn't let it.
The front five offensively did everything and more in the second half to open up holes for running back J.K. Dobbins (who came in with a chip on his shoulder and left with the Big Ten rushing lead).
And that front five made sure quarterback Justin Fields (who took some hits but kept on making plays), had enough time to throw a pair of TD passes to Chris Olave (who continues to impress).
"I think Justin Fields was gritty early on, he had to make some running plays and got knocked around in there," Day said. "I also thought our offensive line and J.K. (Dobbins) played really, really well in the second half.
"J.K. ran really hard all day ... I think he's the best running back in the country."
Not to be outdone, the defense held Jonathan Taylor (the former Big Ten leading rusher) well under 100 yards and out of the end zone. (In fact, Ohio State second-string running back Master Teague out-rushed Taylor 76 yards to 52).
Meanwhile, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who barring injury should be the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft, also had a monster game.
By the time the clock had reached 0:00 in the fourth quarter, Young had tied the Ohio State record for sacks in a game with four (four other Buckeyes have done so).
"I thought our defense played really, really well in the first half, and really picked it up after they scored in the third quarter," said Day. "We made some great plays on that side of the ball, and Chase's impact was felt throughout the game.
"He's probably the most disruptive player in college football," added Day.
After a very physical contest against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes will have their second bye week Saturday to rest, before hosting Maryland on Nov. 9. A trip to Rutgers follows on Nov. 16, before two big games to end the season.
On Nov. 23 Ohio State welcomes Penn State to "The Shoe," before it finishes the regular season against "That Team Up North" Nov. 30.
If OSU fans have learned anything this year, Day has prepared this team to be laser-focused and to not look past any opponent. If he can keep that going, this season has all the makings of something special.
But, if the Buckeyes slip up at any point along the way, it could turn into 2015, 2017, or 2018 pretty quickly.
