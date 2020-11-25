By now, most of us have seen the Memes on social media depicting the year 2020 as something terrible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yes, many of them are funny, but at the same time, many of them seem sad.
At this moment in history, yes, we are all dealing with a global pandemic that has changed our daily routines in ways many of us could have never imagined. In fact, this pandemic may change the way we live forever.
When you read the words, “this pandemic may change the way we live forever,” did you immediately think negative thoughts?
In this age of technology and social media, oftentimes we find ourselves conditioned to be negative, angry and even divisive.
With Thanksgiving bringing a much-needed pause to this country tomorrow, I would like to ask this question: How many of you have taken the time to stop and think about what you are truly thankful for ahead of this Thanksgiving?
If I were a betting man, I would venture a guess and say many of you haven’t thought about it much, if at all. I would also bet that if asked that question directly, many of you would say, “I’m thankful 2020 is almost over.”
While that answer may be true, to me, it misses the point.
While you can count me in the majority of how we are all trying to figure out the safest way our families can spend the holiday, how many of us are thankful that we still have family to share with in this holiday celebration?
How many of us are thankful we can afford a Thanksgiving meal?
How many of us are thankful we still are working during this pandemic?
How many are thankful we still have a roof over our heads?
How many of us are thankful that we ourselves haven’t contracted COVID-19?
How many of us are thankful for family and friends who love us and have supported us during this difficult time?
So many times we get caught up in what’s wrong with our country, our state, our city, or even something happening in our neighborhood, that we often forget we have so much to be thankful for if we would only take the time to look for it.
At the same time, how many of us know someone who has lost a loved one because of COVID-19?
How many of us know someone who is isolated because they are at a high risk of contracting the virus?
How many of us know someone who has lost a job because of the pandemic?
How many of us know someone who is struggling for other reasons than COVID-19?
With Thanksgiving just hours away, now would be a great time to not only stop and count our own blessings, but to be a blessing to those around us who truly need one.
Go ahead and make that phone call or FaceTime call to someone who needs a friend on Thanksgiving.
Take a plate of food to someone you know will be alone on the holiday, and take the time to safely visit with them.
Say a prayer for someone you know is in the hospital and can’t have visitors.
Take the time to let those you love know they mean the world to you.
And those are just a few suggestions we can do to help make the lives of those around us a little brighter, during a time when we can all use a little brighter.
Instead of fighting about politics, facemasks, Gov. DeWine, COVID-19 or football on Thanksgiving, be truly thankful for whatever blessings you may have, and the blessings you are able to share.
If we all did that, during a time when it seems the world has been turned on its head, wouldn’t that lead to one of the best Thanksgivings ever?
Try it and see, you just might find out you have more to be thankful for than you ever thought.
