It’s hard to believe the midpoint of October is quickly approaching, but cooler temperatures and Halloween candy in the stores are sure-fire signs that fall is definitely here.
While temperatures were cooling down in Ohio this past week, my wife, Connie, and I traveled to South Carolina to celebrate the birthday of our youngest granddaughter, Collin, who turns 2 on Friday. Collin (given the nickname Pickens by her mom), is the daughter of my son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Erin.
She is also a girly-girly if we’ve ever seen one.
This beautiful little girl loves Minnie Mouse, Ariel from the “Little Mermaid,” handbags, fancy jelly shoes, horses, and she loves to pretend she’s putting on make-up like her mom.
With her birthday quickly approaching, Connie (Memaw) and I (Pop Pop) set out to find her the perfect gifts ... fake make-up and a bag for it to go in, a new handbag with a fancy America design on the front, a toy barn set with lots of horses, and a truck and trailer to haul the horses around.
A big birthday celebration was planned by her parents at an indoor playground that featured different bouncy houses, slides and toys galore. (Collin’s brother Wyatt, who is 4, was allowed to have some friends at the party, and it’s safe to say those boys really enjoyed those bouncy houses).
Several of Chris and Erin’s friends attended the party with their kids, which made for a really fun day. Chris, who has been in the U.S. Navy since 2012, is stationed at Joint Base Charleston, and most of his friends in attendance are military families.
In talking with Chris and Erin’s friends that day, one conversation hit home for Connie and me, when one mom told us, “I’m so glad you two are here, you don’t know how much it means to us (in the military) when family comes to visit, especially for a special occasion like this. It really means everything.”
Unfortunately we don’t see Chris, Erin, and those sweet grandchildren in person as much as we would like, but we do make the effort to not miss birthdays (Wyatt will be 5 in April), and we do try to go at least once more each year, other than birthdays.
Before we returned to Ohio on Tuesday, there was a fun trip to the pumpkin patch, some fresh seafood to enjoy, and lots of laughs.
It was another successful trip to the South filled with grand baby smooches, hugs and tickles.
Needless to say, we returned in time to get ready for another birthday celebration that will take place this weekend. Our youngest grandson, Jaxson, also turned 2 this month on Oct. 2. The son of my daughter, Samantha, Jaxson and Collin were born just nine days apart.
There is a big pizza celebration planned for Jaxson, which will feature fun gifts for the solid little man his mom and sisters (Roz, 9 and Harper, 3) call “Bubba.” A big toy dump truck with blocks, Hot Wheels, and other surprise gifts have already been purchased for the extravaganza.
I can’t wait to see his face when he opens that dump truck (and to play with him and that dump truck).
My son, Ryan, and his wife, Krystal, are coming up from Dayton for the party, which also will include my in-laws, Dale and Colleen Worline. There are sure to be a lot of energy, laughs, hugs, kisses and just plain fun.
It really is something when Jaxson laughs, his voice is so deep for a 2-year-old that you can’t help but laugh with him.
When the calendar turns to October, my thoughts turn to my mom, Shirley, who was born on Halloween in 1935. Unfortunately she’s been gone more than seven years now, but I know how much she would have loved to “share” her birthday month with her two youngest great-grandchildren.
In fact, I can almost see the smile on her face.
