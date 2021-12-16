Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when goodbye is the last time you will see that person in this life.
That was the case a little more than a month ago when my father-in-law, Dale Worline Sr., passed from this life to eternal life.
Unfortunately, he had been struggling for a time with Dementia, but when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early November, it took a toll on him he could not overcome.
For those who didn’t know Dale, let me first start by saying, what a remarkable, remarkable man.
He was just 16 when he lost his father, and it was just a year later when he lied about his age so he could join the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country from 1963-67, including a tour in Vietnam.
After returning home to Dupont, he married the love of his life, Colleen Duerk, in 1968. In 1971, they welcomed their daughter (and my wife), Connie, to the world, and in 1974, my brother-in-law, Dale Worline Jr., was born.
A hard-working man, my father-in-law loved the outdoors, tinkering in his garage, but most especially, his family.
In 1982, Dale was injured in an accident at work that nearly cost him his life, and left him permanently disabled.
While switching railroad cars at Indiana Briquetting (now OmniSource), one of the switches stuck, and while working to get it unstuck, he was pulled underneath a moving railroad car.
The accident cost Dale his right arm from the elbow down, and his left leg from the knee down, but luckily, two of his co-workers, including his best friend, Larry Colgan, saved his life by applying tourniquets to his wounded appendages.
For the next 39 years, my father-in-law worked harder than most able-bodied people, volunteering his time cutting down trees, clearing brush or doing whatever needed to be done at both Camp Libbey and Camp Lakota.
He spent time talking to others who lost a limb, showing them how prosthetics worked, but more importantly, how to live a full, rich life.
A quiet man, Dale was one of the most ornery people you could meet. He enjoyed a good joke, messing with people and having a good time.
In fact, at many special occasions, he was often the first person on the dance floor, most especially after his accident.
A proud Marine, he was a life member of VFW Post 3360, Amvets Post 1991, DAV, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954; and a member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 841 Continental and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 372.
He proudly wore his Marine hats, Marine shirts, and his Marine prosthetic leg everywhere. Although I knew my father-in-law prior to dating Connie, it wasn’t until after Connie and I were married that he shared with me some of his experiences during Vietnam.
I shared with Connie some of those stories, to which she said: “I have never heard those stories, or any stories, about Vietnam from him.”
I have to admit, while I felt sad that Connie had never heard those stories, I felt proud that he felt he could share them with me.
Following his passing, both Connie and Dale Jr., shared on social media they had both lost their hero, the man they called, “dad.”
I have to admit, I have never met anyone quite like Dale Worline Sr. ... a strong man, a funny man who loved shenanigans, a man who never passed up dessert (especially ice cream), a man who cared deeply about his family and friends, and maybe the toughest man I ever knew.
Since his passing, what has brought the family comfort is the fact that he’s not suffering anymore, the way he did toward the end of his life.
While that is comforting, it doesn’t make us miss him any less.
Until we meet again, Dale, rest in peace.
