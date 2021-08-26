Every year, late August finds me feeling mixed emotions.
At this time of year, summer is quickly coming to an end, kids are back in school, and football season is oh so close to starting again.
But what gets me down each August, is the anniversary of my father’s passing.
My dad, William “Bill” McDonough, was just 51 years old when he passed away on Aug. 23, 1981.
That day was a Sunday, the last Sunday in August before the start of my seventh grade year. That day started out innocently enough, with family and friends enjoying time at my parents’ cottage at Hamilton Lake, Ind.
By the time that day came to a close, everything had changed.
Anyone who has lost a loved one, a parent, a sibling, a child, a grandparent, or a close family friend, knows exactly what I mean.
When I think back on that day, I can still feel the shock, disbelief and emptiness.
My mother, Shirley, became a widow at the age of 45, with three of her five children still in school. With great support from family and friends, we went on to pick up the pieces, which wasn’t always easy.
As a boy of 12, I can remember being angry, very, very angry.
I was angry my dad was gone, I was angry my mom was left with so much responsibility, I was angry that it felt like my family was going in different directions, and I was angry at how unfair it felt.
What I came to realize, is that my anger kept me focused on my dad, he was never very far from my thoughts, and I thought I needed to stay angry so I could keep him close.
I carried that anger with me for nearly a year, before I realized it wasn’t doing me any good, and that no matter how angry I was, he wasn’t coming back.
I let that anger get in the way of doing things I loved, like not playing baseball that next summer, “Because dad wouldn’t be there to watch me.”
The more I held on to that anger, the worse I felt, but somehow I just couldn’t stop myself from being angry. I had my worst academic year in seventh grade, I was generally not a nice person, and definitely no fun to be around.
Then came the first anniversary of my father’s death, in which I remember just breaking down into tears. I couldn’t believe a year had passed, and I couldn’t believe that I had wasted a year of my life.
The truth is, I was exhausted from being angry all the time.
On Aug. 23, 1982, I rode my bike to Riverside Cemetery and visited my dad’s grave. I told him how much I missed him, how much I loved him, and I told him I couldn’t go on being angry.
At the age of 13, I made the decision to let go of that anger, even though it felt like I was letting go of a piece of my dad.
And now, in the blink of an eye, 40 years have come and gone.
On my birthday in June, I turned 52, which means I am now older than my dad when he was last alive.
I didn’t know how much it would creep into my thoughts when I turned 51, but the thought of being the same age as my dad when he passed was almost always in the back of my mind.
When I turned 52, that was strange too, knowing I’ve lived longer than the man I looked up to, learned so much from, admired and called, “dad.”
A funny thing happened recently following a school board meeting I was covering, when I heard someone call out, “Mr. McDonough.”
My first thought was, “Why would someone be looking for my dad?” When I heard that person call out, “Mr. McDonough” again, I realized she was calling me.
Even at 52, I don’t feel like a “Mr. McDonough,” although when other people called my dad that, it just seemed to fit.
Now, 40 years later, I still miss my dad, “Mr. McDonough.”
Until we are reunited, I know I always will.
