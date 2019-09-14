”Small-town Ohio boy makes it big on Wall Street and becomes a global entrepreneur, come and listen to his story of triumph, and see how he turned adversity into success.”
Montpelier native Cory Calvin, 40, could have presented things this way. I suspect that had he done so, the community response to his upcoming presentation and book talk at Defiance Public Library would have been invariably encouraging, if not vigorously interested. He suspects the same.
“I guarantee you, there would have been five comments: ‘Oh that’s great, that’s interesting, maybe I’ll go see that,’” Calvin said.
But the particular adversity of which he is speaking — growing up gay in the rural Midwest — drew a response that, though robust, contained absolutely nothing Calvin hasn’t heard before. Hundreds of people responded to his Facebook post promoting the event, the responses a...dynamic blend of everything you might expect to find in such a comment section.
Suffice it to say, there are detractors.
And he knows his own father, a deeply religious man, shares at least some, if not the very ugliest, of their sentiments.
“Right on that post, you can see why people don’t like to share their life,” Calvin said. “But what I finally realized is that if I continue to hold on to this fear, this fear is going to control everything about my life, and I can’t live that way anymore.”
Some maintain “nobody cares that you’re gay,” but 600+ comments seem to indicate otherwise. Others say they don’t understand why any discussion of sexuality is needed, in order for Calvin to share his success story.
But I’d argue it was society, not Calvin, that centered it in the first place. Every instance of bullying he endured, every time he felt he had to pretend, every fear associated with knowing who he was, and what others thought of it — he certainly didn’t ask for all that, and it certainly can’t be separated from the story of his success.
As leader of PepsiCo.’s Global Employee Resource Group, Calvin — who earned an MBA from the University of Florida in 2010 and has a background in finance — was charged with promoting diversity, inclusivity and acceptance within the company. Now, he’s hoping to bring those lessons back home, where he fully anticipates the reaction will be mixed. In fact, he welcomes it.
“People are comfortable behind their computers or phones, typing in negative things, but why don’t you come see me in person?” Calvin said. “I think it’s important to have these conversations. Someone said, ‘Just turn off the comments,’ but I’m like no, this is actually really healthy to get these things out and talk about these things.
“We all have differences of thoughts or opinions, but acceptance, love and care are different.”
By now, Calvin has traveled the world, and recently founded Pivot Trips, what he calls “a transformational travel company,” offering holistic coaching programs abroad. The idea is, traveling to a new and exotic locale is just the sort of disruption needed to prompt real growth — the type he hopes his program will inspire.
“My goal with this event in Defiance is to help people understand that there are positive role models out there to help that questioning kid who may be wondering why he has nobody to look up to,” Calvin said. “I want to be able to show that human being that life does get better.”
Calvin will discuss his life, and his book, “I Almost Became Me,” at the Defiance Public Library on Sept. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. All are welcome.
