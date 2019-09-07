I have generally avoided writing about my pets here, because it’s an objective truth that nobody finds your pet as interesting or life-altering as you do. I will make clear exceptions for those who own snakes longer than six feet, the sugar glider, or anything that requires permitting. In those noteworthy cases, I do want to know more (and, perhaps, so does law enforcement) — but just a little more. Probably not an entire column’s worth. All the lessons a human being might learn from living alongside your garden variety dog or cat have been learned, written about, and read...or so I thought.
A while back, we adopted a puppy, and that puppy has now ripped into his teenage phase with the vigor of a young Amish man on Rumspringa. I had a pair of shoes, past tense, and they were the perfect shoes: butter-soft leather, nondescript color, sturdy, real stitching, no glue... Among the many things I fail to understand about the world is why anyone would wear shoes that make walking more difficult or less comfortable than it already is. I like a good, utilitarian shoe, and I’m willing to shell out a few extra bucks for a pair I trust will go the distance.
That pair of shoes is gone now, and so is its replacement, and so is its replacement. At time of writing, the shoes on my feet bear a prominent hole, through which my longest toe is poking. In fact, when I first set out to present to you the long, long list of things this dog has annihilated, it came to me quickly in poem form, possibly as my subconscious worked overtime to protect the rest of me from searing emotional pain. That being said...
He ate my couch and kitchen floor
He chewed a quilt and gnawed the door
My ottoman’s been through his gut
Three rugs have fallen to this mutt
My favorite shoes have met their end
I’ve nothing left, but man’s best friend
I have always felt that no matter your religious views, there is much to aspire to in Buddhism, though they’re the sorts of things that are incredibly hard to achieve in any genuine way. As such, I have not achieved them. However, I now believe that cohabitation with this dog will only become workable if I embrace impermanence, and truly relinquish the need I feel to possess...anything at all. It’s a tall order.
Love is hard because sometimes, the creatures (human and otherwise) that love you have absolutely no idea how to show it. Or, they have an idea, but the two of you are operating from dramatically different places. (Anyone who has ever received from their pet the gift of a small carcass knows what I mean here.) Parenthood should have prepared me to experience unconditional love for a destructive entity with no real regard for my personhood and yet, here we are.
Readers, I actually like this dog a lot. His name is Frasier, which doesn’t fit, as it improperly suggests a refined nature. In retrospect, I should have gone with something like “Dingo” or “Horus.” He’s eager, cheery, intelligent, playful and unquestioningly loving. He does not speak my love language (which, when spoken, sounds like this: “Bring food and just don’t destroy everything I own”), but he most certainly loves. So, maybe the key to being happy isn’t simply to relinquish, cold turkey, the desire to possess things, but rather, to learn to value something else even more, so “things” wind up relegated to their proper, much lower, place in the hierarchy of what concerns us.
Except the shoes... I’m keeping those in a higher place.
