On Friday, I went down an internet rabbit hole so deep and unsettling... Actually, no charming little rabbit could have been responsible for this. Those nasty, subterranean worms from the movie “Tremors,” that’s the sort of thing that created this hole. That’s what lives down there.
It started with questions I had about the practice of “like-farming” on social media, and ended with 47 open tabs on my browser and a... I won’t say new, but certainly an amended perspective on how low human beings will stoop to rake in money and power.
Anyway, I have to save that story for next week, because by next week, the unbelievable tale I have to tell about my New Year’s resolution will be old news. By next week, I’ll have broken my current New Year’s resolution and won’t want to talk about it anymore.
In 2018, I set too many New Year’s resolutions (offhand, I want to say 12?) and succeeded at none of them.
In 2019, hoping for better results, I tweaked the process. I identified one solid resolution of great importance to me, and gave it a real go. I wanted to become not just a better driver, not merely a good driver, but rather, a truly outstanding driver — focused, cat-like reflexes engaged, incident free.
It was the first resolution ever set by me that actually did remain on my mind year-long, and I was thinking about it Tuesday — New Year’s Eve — as I headed to the Henry County courthouse to pick up the weekly reports.
To the best of my knowledge, neither my insurance company, nor any member of the community at large, has any grievance with the driving I displayed in 2019. Nary a person honked; I saw no middle fingers. I have no tickets to pay, and no dents for which to account. None. If we both stopped at a four-way, and both waved each other across at the same time, I gave up and sat unmoving until you were safely through the intersection. If you were inclined to do the same, we sat there until things became uncomfortable. Safety first.
I had decided I could call this one a success. So it was with great dismay that I realized shortly after turning to head east on County Road 424 that the entire road was essentially an ice sheet flanked by thinner, but deeper, ice sheets.
Not knowing whether it would be better or worse to make my way over to the highway, I continued along, slowly. The only thing working in my favor was, nobody else was on the road — probably because it was a solid sheet of ice and everybody else was either home, or traveling safely down U.S. 24 like people who make good judgment calls.
I watched a salt truck come down the street in the opposite direction, then passed a group of young people standing by while their car was pulled from a snowbank.
When I finally started sliding, it came out of nowhere. I didn’t veer left or right, try to turn, or hit anything noticeable or specific in the road, no visible patch of ice. In my defense, it was nothing any measure of driving excellence could have prevented — only the good sense to avoid being on the road in the first place could have done that.
And in the moment it happened, two surprisingly clear thoughts presented themselves. The first was, “Don’t hit the brake.” The second was, “Not on New Year’s Eve! Not with ONE measly day to go!”
All was well, but feeling as if I’m not on solid ground just yet, I’ve opted to set the same resolution in 2020, and every year after... I think it’s a good one.
