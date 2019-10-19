I had been working here at The Crescent-News for just a year or two when someone asked me to take a feature photo that could be used to highlight Sweetest Day — a holiday with which I was not yet familiar, as it never squeezed its candy-coated tentacles around the great Southwest, where I was born and raised.
At first blush, I thought it sounded ridiculous. Not conceptually — how could it? I didn’t know the concept — but rather, phonetically: sweetiss-tay? Sweet estate? Sweeee-dustay? You say it out loud and it’s kind of tough to sort out into its component parts...
Anyway, I did sort it out, eventually, looked into its origin and purpose, and only then — at second blush, if you will — did I decide that it’s also ridiculous conceptually. This isn’t because I have anything against candy, or commerce, or acts of kindness and love. All those things are clearly great. The ridiculousness is really a product of the holiday’s ambiguity.
You’ll notice that I “looked into its origin and purpose” rather than “determined its origin and purpose.” At time of writing, I still have not.
The origin bit, that’s pretty straightforward. The first Sweetest Day was held in Cleveland on Oct. 10, 1921, and today the celebration remains mostly confined to the Great Lakes region. It was the brainchild of a committee of 12 candy-makers, which should tell the astute observer all they need to know about exactly what is going on here. All surrounding hoopla must point back to the central message: Pry open that billfold and buy some candy!
The purpose, on the other hand, the “why” behind the candy buying that is meant to take place, is a little fuzzy. On the first Sweetest Day, the committee distributed more than 20,000 boxes of candy to “newsboys, orphans, old folks and the poor” (The Lindell Plain Dealer, Oct. 8, 1921). Now we’re talking!
But here’s where it gets sticky: according to the National Day Calendar (nationaldaycalendar.com, a rock-solid source of relevant information), Sweetest Day “encourages everyone to be generous even in the smallest of ways.” We are prompted to “give a gift to someone who needs a reminder of the sweetness in the world.” The day is purported to be “full of lessons of persistence, resilience, and doing small things greatly.” There’s a thread of a charitable-giving theme running through there. At third blush, things don’t look so bad at all, although I’m struggling to connect candy-buying with resilience...
Yet, per Hallmark corporate information, 80% of the Sweetest Day cards sold to consumers are of the romantic sort — red hearts, mushy sentiments and whatnot — which creates a Valentine’s Day line-blurring from which I can’t seem to recover. If you have a spouse who expects Valentine’s Day surprises, are you Midwesterners doubly obligated?
As for the photo, I ended up getting a shot of a very kind local couple who’d been married for an exceedingly long period of time yet were still willing to hold each other’s hand in Pontiac Park. There was a cold, stiff wind, I remember that, and no candy in sight. Maybe I missed the point?
So, today is Sweetest Day, and...do with that what you will. Is it a romantic-love thing? Is it about generosity? Is it meant to prompt the doing of good deeds? And how, someone please tell me, does resilience factor in? In the end, I suspect it doesn’t matter, so long as you pry open that billfold and buy some candy!
