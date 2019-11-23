Before today’s column gets underway in earnest, I want to kick things off with a little shameless plug. If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend (or friends, or nobody at all), tonight will bring the final performance of “The Wizard of Oz” by the Young People’s Theatre Guild. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Tickets are $5 — a steal when you consider you’re basically paying to witness some sort of miracle take place. Whereas I struggle to get two kids (one of whom is in this play, thus the shamelessness of the plug) clean, dressed, fed, packed and out the door on a school day, directors Anne and Ned Clark have seemingly mastered getting a group roughly 15 times that size, grades 4-8, to organize themselves into not merely something that resembles a production, but a fully formed, cohesive and quite impressive spectacle full of singing and dancing. It’s a mystery, and a real treat.
If I thought I could convince this dynamic duo to come over and direct school-day mornings at the Lawson household, I would try, but alas, their obvious talents are meant for bigger and better things. Anyway, come on out and see these young actors and actresses; you won’t regret it — unless you take the seat in front of my 4-year-old and his ever-restless legs. In that case, you might regret it a little; I’ll do my best to keep him contained.
All right, shameless plug aside, I’m struggling to forge ahead through life without directly addressing/publicly bemoaning the horrifying-at-least-to-me pseudo-winter that reared its ugly head earlier in the month. What was that? Come on, Ohio!
Having lived most of my life somewhere it doesn’t snow at all, ever, it took me a while to get used to the many things one should do to prepare for the colder months. In the past seven years, I have learned what an actual coat is, resigned myself to long underwear and the associated bunching, started keeping a “scraper” in my car and discovered more about how to “winterize” various things than I ever thought I’d want, or need, to know.
“Winterize,” not “autumn-ize.” I wasn’t ready, not in the least. Nobody had a coat yet, nobody had snow pants, the scraper was who knows where... probably in the basement.
Meanwhile, all sorts of things that should be safety tucked away in the basement come snow time — bikes, scooters, sports equipment — were still scattered everywhere.
If you’re like me, you’ve tried to scrape snow and ice from your car windows using all sorts of implements, from folders and credit cards, to books, shoes, and bare hands. The three-ring binder performs particularly well in a pinch, while the car floor mat, in all its flimsiness, yields less-than-desirable results. The bare hand yields not only undesirable results, but ones that are also medically concerning.
The cold snap was a fine reminder that while preparation has its place, and is in most cases a worthy endeavor, it guarantees absolutely nothing, and a skillfully navigated life will indeed require one to learn how to roll with the punches.
It was also a good reminder that almost any attempt to establish dominion over nature is doomed. However, I’d have said the same thing about large groups of costumed elementary and middle schoolers, but then explain “Wizard of Oz.” Another fine reason to head to the theater tonight: it’s nice and warm in there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.