Fall is a uniquely busy time of year. This is largely because it is neither too hot, nor too cold, to use the weather as a reason to stay home and avoid activity. It’s unfortunate, as staying home and avoiding activity are, though elusive, two of my very favorite pastimes.
I came across an article this week recommending 10 daily habits that will change your life. They are: one hour of exercise, two liters of water, three cups of tea, four colors on the plate, five minutes of meditation, six songs that motivate you, seven minutes of laughter, eight hours of sleep, nine pages of a book and 10 reasons to be thankful.
I was struck by this, or at least, by how logical yet absurd it seems at the same time. First, that’s a lot of liquid consumption, particularly if you’re also planning on so much laughter. Are you laughing for seven minutes straight, or can you break it up? Does the person who wrote this know what a four-year-old can break and/or eat while you’re sitting there with your eyes closed and head in the clouds for five minutes? (The answer is anything, everything, all of it.) I easily read my nine pages a day, but all reading comes at the expense of sleep, a trade I do make happily, I think. Yawn.
In true Millennial fashion, I was offended by this list, and I was offended because it made me confront something: we don’t want to make positive changes when we feel like garbage, and we feel like garbage because we aren’t making positive changes. It’s a trap. Further, it’s a trap that is both incredibly difficult, and incredibly important, to wiggle oneself out of.
Let’s return for a moment to the problem of fall. School is back in session, soccer is underway, band has started up, there are music lessons and theater rehearsals, class projects, fifth-grade camp, inadequate tri- or bicolor plates (I can identify four distinct colors within a slice of pizza, but feel this does not count). As I mentioned in a previous column, my family has now involved a saxophone, somehow. As if, in the middle of all this, anyone needed to learn to play the saxophone... I’ve only actually seen the thing in person once, as though it blew by in the middle of a hurricane.
If I didn’t spend my daily meditation minutes trying to solve the colossal, and by this point seemingly supernatural, problem that is the inner recesses of my daughter’s backpack, I’d give it four days before that thing contained its own wearable ecosystem.
If you have a child, or a spouse, or a pet, or a really great friend, or a good book, it seems there’s always something better to do than be on the treadmill. If you’ve got multiple children, a job, maybe a volunteer gig or two, it’s so easy — even noble-seeming — to put yourself last. But the truth of the matter is made evident at the start of every commercial flight taken: put on your own oxygen mask first.
This is sort of a shaky metaphor, because I think the real key to taking care of oneself is: DON’T wait until the plane is going down. Personally, I’m prone to being shocked into change, making the change, feeling better, then, in all my glee, neglecting the change until the next shock comes along. This is obviously unwise. To take care of oneself when, thank heavens, you’re already doing all right feels...almost grotesquely indulgent. It should not. It is not.
Fall, on we go. Soon, it’ll be far too cold to do much of anything at all. Darn.
