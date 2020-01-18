Well, it’s happening. In the Lawson household, we are now passing into a new stage of homework help that requires me, the helper, to exert some actual mind power in coming up with the answers, and I can already tell, this is going to get lousy real fast. Fifth grade — turns out that’s the education I can immediately summon without putting in any effort.
It’s really just the math. Give me fifth-grade social studies and I am rock solid. Fifth-grade science, still rock solid, but it’s a softer rock, like flagstone. I had to Google search “Which rocks are soft?” which I also would have done had that been a science homework question. See? (For the record, I was going to guess limestone, and I’d have been right.)
You know, with everything going on in my life, how much geology should I be expected to know? I can’t imagine it’s very much.
She doesn’t ask for my help with the language arts, either because she thinks she doesn’t need it, or because talking to me about punctuation is a miserable experience. I don’t know which excuse it is, but only one of them is valid.
My fourth-grade math is perfect — no concerns. But now here in the fifth, we’re dividing one decimal by another decimal, and, okay, I can do it, but first, I really don’t want to, and second, I can’t do it with ease while hollering at the dog and stirring dinner. Can you? Are there a great many people who can just ... glance over at a math problem like that and rattle off the answer? I don’t buy it. You have to get out the pen and paper, sit down, go through the steps; it’s a whole ordeal. I bungle one out of every 10 problems because something didn’t line up properly. The dinner burns. The dog cavorts unchecked.
But worst of all, it summons the exact same frustration I always felt with math, a reminiscence so strong it seems to bring with it the phantom taste of school-cafeteria pizza — a slight mitigating factor.
All through my life, whenever something before me seemed exceptionally intimidating, challenging or stressful — provided it wasn’t math — I have consoled myself with the following phrase: “At least it isn’t math.”
Without fail, it will bring an anxiety level seven to a five, if not better. Upon becoming an adult and realizing nobody (or so I thought) could ever make me do math again, I felt as though I’d scaled Mount Everest. It provided such an intense sense of satisfaction that, as a result, I’ve never felt the need to climb the real Mount Everest, or any other mountain.
Of course, if it were that or long division, you can bet I’d be out there with my trekking poles and my ice axe ... whatever else you need to get that done. At least it isn’t math.
But I’ve established myself as an always-available homework helper, told her I’d drop whatever I was doing and lend a hand if she was having trouble with homework. My cheery mental image of the two of us sitting on the living room floor building a candy-colored model of the solar system has, just this week, been replaced by the grim realization that after a decade apart, math and I are about to face off once again.
But the terror has subsided, because I’ve come to realize, I’m ready. I’m ready for you, math. I’m older, and wiser. I do things more carefully. I’ve had a more than a decade of experience practicing using reason, and enduring the results of the alternative. Something tells me this time around, middle school math has met its match...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.