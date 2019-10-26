After seven years here in northwest Ohio, every time I sit to write a column, I still feel drawn to talk about some aspect of Midwestern culture that baffles me.
Really, you’d think I would be over it by now. I thought I would be over it by now, that the boundaries between me and this place would have, by this point, dissolved entirely, and that I’d have become, you know, one with the cornfields.
Further, it’s not like I’m an intergalactic space traveler; the differences can’t really be so pronounced, can they? They can’t be so significant that seven years later, I’m still confused at least 40% of the time, can they?
Seems so.
Last week I wrote about the regional sweets-selling scheme that is Sweetest Day, because I really don’t understand it. By the end of my writing endeavor, I can’t say I understood it any better than I had at the start.
This week, it was time for another Midwestern thing I don’t understand: trick-or-treating on a government-designated night that isn’t Halloween.
And again, as with Sweetest Day, the whole thing is just fuzzy. Upon asking around, I’ve heard it’s set for a Thursday because many people attend church Wednesday, and sporting events on Friday.
I’ve heard it shouldn’t be on the weekend, because that encourages children to stay out too late, horsing around until something awful happens.
I’m not even here to complain. In fact, I love Halloween, and feel that random trick-or-treat offers me the opportunity to have, in essence, two Halloweens. I like that. Plus, I don’t want anybody to miss out due to other obligations, and I don’t want anything dreadful to happen, so whatever reasonable accommodations we can make to limit instances of those things are fine by me.
But this year, the stars lined up and, lo and behold, Halloween fell on a Thursday. All seemed well. Some time late last month, I made a mental note that trick-or-treat — an activity that brings my children unparalleled joy, ecstasy, even — would take place on Halloween this year. Actual Halloween. October 31. A Thursday. There was no foreseeable reason that this wouldn’t be the case, at least, not one foreseen by me. I thought I had things figured out.
So I didn’t check the dates and times, because I didn’t think I needed to. The last thing I suspected was that trick-or-treat would rear its ugly pumpkin head on Oct. 24, a different Thursday, and one seemingly arbitrarily chosen SOLELY to preserve the great Midwestern tradition of arbitrarily choosing a day.
Again, fine, it’s trick-or-treating; nobody needs to get worked up. But my failure to plan properly and take the needed preparatory steps landed me in the costume aisle of a big-box store on Oct. 23, trick-or-treat eve. It was the most frightening thing I’ve seen this Halloween season, or any other. Mayhem.
My son is four years old; he had expressed to me on a number of occasions that he wanted to dress as either a nose, or a television remote. We had to settle for a “Toy Story 4” character, but all of that is secondary to the candy, anyway, so he didn’t care much. I can pretend I would have used the intervening week to construct a size-4T nose costume, but honest self-reflection tells me this is not the case.
As always, everyone had a wonderful time. Trick-or-treat in Defiance looks exactly like the television Halloween I coveted growing up somewhere leafless and beige. If we’re setting the rules willy-nilly over here, let’s do it again next Thursday...
