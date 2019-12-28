I’m curious to know what percentage of people remove their Christmas decorations on Dec. 26.
Here we are, a few days past Christmas, and now the tiny, white twinkle lights and lush evergreen boughs that once symbolized my ambition now send the polar opposite message. It happened so quickly!
I don’t even love to decorate for the holidays. It was never supposed to be like this. But each year for the past decade or so, I’ve accumulated decorations at a rate of 1-2 per year — many of which were gifted to me — and as a result, the house winds up looking pretty festive inside, if I do say so myself.
There’s only one decoration I really look forward to seeing every year, and I’m sure many of you own something similar in nature: It’s just a giant, construction paper elf body topped by a life-sized printout of my now 10-year-old daughter’s five-year-old head. It is all but encased in tape. It startles guests.
I mean, this thing is absolutely hilarious. Each year when I pull it from its box and lay eyes on it anew, I’m sent into a 5-minute laughing fit. This treasure really serves as the centerpiece, in terms of decor, and everything else just kind of ... flows from there.
So, I’m not a total Grinch, however, were it up to me, every last bough, bow and flake of glitter would be gone by 10 a.m. Dec. 26, magically, before I woke.
I came across a Facebook post this week asking followers when they preferred to take down their decorations, and was surprised to see that many people feel the same. ‘Twas a comfort to realize I’m not alone, or as Grinch-esque as I’d been led to believe...
Each year, my husband begs to leave the decorations up just a little longer, so he can “enjoy them.” By this he means, so he can enjoy not participating in taking them down.
He says, “We put all this work into it, why take it down after just a couple of weeks?”
He’s averse to taking down the decorations, and it can all be traced back to the year 2016, and a traumatic experience with an artificial tree that left both man and tree broken and defeated.
Each year since then, we have obtained a real, live tree, about which I am not thrilled. They’re lovely — I prefer an oddly shaped Fraser fir — but on the other hand, did you know that if you see a walnut-shaped mass in your tree, it could be a cluster of praying mantis eggs called “ootheca”? Even that word is disgusting! Good grief! Then there are the needles, and the many, and various, places they end up. Just leave it attached to the ground; it’s fine where it is.
Further, you need to water the thing, or else it transforms into a giant pile of kindling. I’m of the belief that it’s a giant pile of kindling anyway, and the water merely serves as some pitifully weak danger-mitigation measure.
Now, I’m not one to make excuses, but the particular maneuver required to water our tree is not one I can perform, due to an unfortunately placed surgical screw. As such, that chore has fallen to my husband.
As the Christmas season wears on, every few days he has to squeeze himself into the minuscule space between the tree and the cupboard, crouch down, there’s a bit of balancing required; it’s very awkward. What’s more, for some baffling reason, he uses a tiny cup and makes many trips.
This year, on Dec. 26, he approached me with an unusual request. Could we possibly, he questioned, take down the Christmas decorations?
Victory, it seems, is mine. Henceforth, real trees it is!
