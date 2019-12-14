I’m 33, and I’m starting to feel “old.”
There’s nothing wrong with being old. First, it’s clearly better than not growing old. Further, the older you get, the more you know about things. When I consider what I’ve learned over the past decade, I become both excited to think about what I’ll learn in the next, and a bit worried by the fact that I don’t already know it. Additionally, I personally believe there is nothing cooler than a wild head of silver hair. In general, aging is something I welcome.
When I was in college, every journalism student needed a tape recorder. These weren’t the sort of tape recorders you actually had to put a tape in — I’m not that old. A few of my instructors had those, though, and we giggled about them. But, it’s hard to change your ways.
No, the tape recorders I’ve always used are about the size of a small candy bar, no bells and no whistles; it gets the job done. I never spent all too much time thinking about my tape recorder, until recently.
Here in 2019, this device is now drawing a certain sort of attention, one that makes me a tad uneasy.
”Hey, you still use one of those, huh?”
”What’s that thing? They still make ‘em?”
And my recent favorite:
”Whoa! A tape recorder! That’s old school!”
Is it? I guess it is.
This has all come about within the past two years or so. I don’t feel my tape recorder drew so much attention before that.
So the comments mounted until I started to wonder if I’d be better served to “get with the times” and say goodbye to my old friend. Smartphones come complete with all the same functionalities, and I had to admit, it would be one less item to carry. Plus, those things tear through triple-A batteries like you wouldn’t believe.
On Tuesday night, before heading to Holgate to cover a meeting of the village council, I made an executive decision and plopped the tape recorder into my desk drawer, retiring it. I thought about my dad, who throughout his life always made sure to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies so he could perform his job duties in the most effective and efficient way possible. I don’t have the same inclination (regarding technology, not my job duties), but I was inspired by it, so into the drawer this apparent relic went.
Throughout the meeting, I kept looking over at the phone, wondering if something was going wrong — nay, suspecting that something was absolutely going wrong. Yet, nothing did.
Upon returning to the office, I plugged my earbuds into the phone and began listening to my recording. It was horrible. I could hear, maybe, every seventh word. The microphone did a fantastic job picking up the sounds of my shifting papers and pizza-chewing, squeaky chairs and shuffling feet, but the conversation being had was just shy of inaudible. I couldn’t hear it over the police scanner squawking next to me, and if my co-workers engaged in light conversation, it was hopeless. I tried shoving the earbuds more deeply into my ears, and cupping my hands around them in hopes of creating some kind of echoey, amplification effect. I searched the phone for volume settings and cranked all of them up to the max, to no avail.
It was with a great sense of victory that I opened the desk drawer once again and brought old faithful out of her brief retirement.
So there you have it: it’s a tape recorder, folks, yes, they still make them, and it’ll be a good, long while before I try to fix the unbroken again...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.