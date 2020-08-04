Event planners everywhere have felt the effects of COVID-19. The leadership team for the 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County is no exception. Changes have just been announced to further streamline an already pared down drive-through event to be held Friday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Defiance High School.
Luminaries honoring those affected by cancer will remain the focus of the drive-through event. They are available for a donation of $10 each from now until the event. The ceremony will be held at dusk.
Activities now cancelled are the 50/50 ticket sales, strawberry shortcake sales, the Cabin Fever food truck, and the showing of the Memorial Wall photo montage.
Honorary survivors Norm Walker and Dominga Robles and honorary caregiver Susan Walker will be recognized at the event.
Event chair Kimberly Carder of Hicksville noted, “we’ve moved it from a fundraising event to a drive-through recognition event. We are recognizing our sponsors, teams, survivors, and those currently battling cancer as well as honoring the memory of those who have lost their battle. It has been a challenging year knowing funds raised are at an all-time low and how critical these funds are to our survivors and those battling cancer who need it now more than ever. It has been difficult planning knowing things can change quickly. The health and safety of our community is our number one priority.”
Co-chair Eva Canales of Defiance added, “the challenges have been planning for the drive-through, knowing that things can change quickly, and we’ll have to cancel. We are having an event with minimal interaction, but it is what is best for our survivors and those currently battling cancer. After all, we Relay to celebrate more birthdays so if that means just doing a drive through then that’s what we’ll do.”
Carder and Canales head up the event leadership committee. An all-volunteer effort, planning by the committee began months ago for a vastly different event with a Back to the 80’s theme. The one event that took place as planned was the kick-off in January, prior to the COVID-19 advisories and closures. Since then, activities have either been cancelled or greatly modified such as the recent survivor and caregiver drive-through dinner hosted by Glenn Park in place of the sit-down dinners usually held in Hicksville and Defiance.
Much of the planning for the COVID-era county Relay for Life has been done through phone and Zoom meetings with some emails and texts thrown into the mix. Cannales commented, “communication has been difficult during this time. Sure, we have emails and phones, but some things are better planned in person.”
Speaking on behalf of the committee, Carder said of Friday’s event, “it’s our way of saying thank you while raising awareness and letting people know that despite COVID-19 cancer doesn’t stop or go away. Loved ones, community members, family, friends, relatives — they are still fighting, and people continue to be diagnosed every day.”
Luminaries will be available Friday at the Relay event, and at the downtown Defiance car cruise-in and Buskerfest.
Further information on obtaining luminaries or how to donate or provide a sponsorship is available by contacting the event co-chairmen Kimberly Carder at carderkimberly@yahoo.com and Eva Canales at mineola1975@gmail.com, or Karla Batt, ACS staff partner at karlabatt@cancer.org.
Donations (other than luminaria) can still be made online at www.relayforline.org/defiance. Those donations can be made specific to a team or individual by searching for the desired name on the website.
