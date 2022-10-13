Q. Today, I noticed the comment about smelling alcohol as a treatment for nausea. I practiced anesthesia for 42 years and was Clinical Director of Adult Post Anesthesia Units for eight years at my last hospital. Very early in my career, I noticed that nurses in the PACU would often open alcohol pad packets for patients who suffered from nausea. The patients sniffed the “fumes.” I was totally unfamiliar with this practice at the time. It never hurt and sometimes helped. One can learn a great deal from nurses, so I shared this information with my medical colleagues. We saw it as essentially no risk with potential benefit.

