Pills can’t replace fruits and vegetables
Q. Are there any scientific studies on whether a person can get all their recommended allowance of fruits and vegetables from six pills a day? From what I understand, these pills are expensive.
A. We think it is unlikely that pills could actually replace fruits and vegetables. After all, produce contains a lot more than just vitamins and minerals. When you eat vegetables, you also get fiber and phytonutrients, some of which have important health benefits.We found one study on consuming fruit and vegetable in concentrate form (Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, Oct. 12, 2011). The scientists wondered if these pills could counteract the acidity of a Western-style diet. They found no significant advantages. Instead of pills, we suggest you find a range of vegetables and fruits that you like and try to eat at least five servings a day.
Q. I want to share with you how I have controlled jock itch. After showering, I towel dry completely, then apply cornstarch as dusting powder to the area. The secret is to keep the skin dry. I have used this method successfully for years.
A. Keeping the skin dry is the first step. Other readers have recommended the following approaches:
— Use Cetaphil cleanser on the affected skin. It is gentle and has anti-fungal properties.
— Avoid fragrance in soap or laundry detergent.
— Apply athlete’s foot creams. Because they, too, fight fungus, they can often be helpful.
— Give Listerine or dandruff shampoo a try. If none of these works, see a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis. One specialist wrote to us that contact dermatitis, psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis all might be mistaken for jock itch and may not respond well to antifungal treatment.
Q. I have suffered from arthritis for years, so I was skeptical of your recommendation of pectin in grape juice. Every morning, I do bending and flexing exercises to try to maintain my range of motion. Previously, I could move my right arm about 4 inches, but it made me wince. Today, after consuming “purple pectin” for several weeks, I can move my arm as far in both directions as a person without arthritis, with very little pain. My other exercises have also improved. Thank you for writing about this remedy.
A. Thanks for sharing your experience. Many readers have benefited from taking 6 ounces or so of “Purple Pectin” daily for joint pain. The first instructions we got were for 2 teaspoons of Certo in 3 ounces of concord grape juice three times a day. Certo is a liquid pectin that home cooks use to thicken jams and jellies. It may be found in the home canning sec-tion of the supermarket. Some people find that drinking three ounces of grape juice three times a day is too much trouble. They may prefer a simplified version and stir 1 tablespoon of liquid pectin into 6 or 8 ounces of grape juice that they consume just once a day. Because it is a home remedy, we encourage readers to adjust it, so it suits their lifestyle.You can learn more about pectin in grape juice as well as other ways to ease joint pain in our eGuide to Favorite Home Remedies. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
(In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.