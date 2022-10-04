The small town where we once lived had a family-owned pharmacy. It was literally a mom-and-pop operation. Benny was the pharmacist and Sarah, his wife, operated the cash register.
You always handed your prescription directly to Benny and discussed what it was for. He could usually fill it within minutes, because there weren’t that many people in the drugstore at any given time.
Benny knew most of his customers by name. If there were special instructions, he reviewed them carefully. He also made sure you understood the pros and cons of the medicine and how to take it correctly.
Today’s modern chain drugstore is quite different. You rarely speak directly with the pharmacist. The tech who hands you your prescription and takes your money can’t answer your questions about the medicine.
The high-pressure productivity-oriented atmosphere of big box stores makes many pharmacists unhappy. We recently heard from one.
“I hope you will print this letter as a way to increase patient safety. In the last several years, even before COVID-19, the average pharmacy has become so busy that the pace at which the pharmacist and the staff must operate creates a workplace in which an error is likely to occur.
“The Boards of Pharmacy in both Ohio and Missouri have surveyed pharmacists in their states. Half of the respondents said they work in an environment in which they are not able to do their job safely and effectively. During this time, the major pharmacy chains, in order to increase profits, have cut staffing levels, causing this unsafe increase in workload.
“This is what I want the public to know, and here is the action I would like the public to take. Notice if your pharmacy is too busy! Are there lines to drop off or pick up a prescription? Does it take a long time for the prescription to be filled while you wait? If you call the pharmacy, are you placed on hold for a long time, or is the phone not answered at all?
“If you experience any of these, ask the pharmacist if there is enough staffing for the pharmacy to be safe. If the answer is “no,” then please contact your state Board of Pharmacy and inform it that the staffing situation needs to be investigated.
“The reason I am asking the public to call the Board of Pharmacy is because I myself have brought these concerns to upper management where I work. Their response has been that there is no staffing problem. Sometimes they tell me to stop whining and complaining. They have also threatened me with termination for bringing up a safety concern.
“They may not listen to me, but the pharmacy chains must listen to the Board of Pharmacy, because this is where they get their license to operate. Please make your state Board of Pharmacy aware. I do not want to mistakenly give someone the wrong medication.”
This pharmacist’s concerns are valid. People have died because they got the wrong medicine or the wrong dose.
We think staffing and working conditions are critically important. It may be unrealistic to expect a pharmacist to admit that there are staffing shortages in any given store. If you suspect that is the case, however, it does make sense to alert the Board of Pharmacy in your state.
