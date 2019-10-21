Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.