Ohio’s sex offender registry currently has 18,894 offenders who have been convicted of various levels of sex crimes.
Registered sex offenders in Ohio are required by law to register their home address, work address, and vehicle information with their local sheriff’s office to be publicly accessible through the eSORN database. Each of Ohio’s 88 county sheriff offices input the information into the system. www.ohio.gov.
Who are the perpetrators of child sexual abuse? The US Department of Justice reports that 93 percent of child sex abuse is committed by a person whom the child knows. In 47 percent of the cases, the perpetrator is a member of the family. And 7 percent of offenses are committed by strangers.
“Abusers can manipulate victims to stay quiet about the sexual abuse using a number of different tactics. Often an abuser will use their position of power over the victim to coerce or intimidate the child. They might tell the child that the activity is normal or that they enjoyed it. An abuser may make threats if the child refuses to participate or plans to tell another adult,” according to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.
The following classifications are used by Ohio’s system:
Sexual Predator: An individual who has been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to, committing a sexually-oriented offense and is considered likely to commit additional sexually oriented offenses. Offenders with this designation are subject to registration/verification requirements for life, unless a judge modifies or terminates the designation. They are subject to neighbor/community notification provisions and reporting requirements at 90-day intervals.
Habitual Sex Offender: An individual who has been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to, committing a sexually oriented offense, and who has been previously convicted of or pleaded guilty to one or more sexually oriented offenses. Offenders with this designation are subject to registration/verification requirements each year for a period of 20 years after release. A judge may rule that a habitual sex offender is subject to neighbor/community notification.
Sexually Oriented Offender: A person who has been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to, committing a sexually oriented offense, but who has not been designated as a sexual predator or habitual sex offender. Offenders with this designation are subject to the registration/verification requirements annually for a period of 10 years after release. They are not subject to neighbor/community notification.
Offense tiers used by Ohio are as follows:
Tier I: Importuning; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, non-consensual and offender less than 4 years older than victim, not previously convicted of certain offenses; voyeurism; sexual imposition; gross sexual imposition; illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; child enticement with sexual motivation; pandering obscenity; menacing by stalking with sexual motivation; and unlawful restraint with sexual motivation — this includes an attempt, complicity or conspiracy to commit any of these offenses. Child-victim offenders not in Tier II or Tier III.
Tier II: Compelling prostitution; pandering obscenity involving a minor; pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor; illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; when offender is at least four years older; or when the offender is less than four years older and has prior conviction for certain other offenses; gross sexual imposition victim under 13; child endangering; kidnapping with sexual motivation; kidnapping victim over 18; and abduction with sexual motivation — any sexual offense that occurs after the offender has been classified as a Tier I offender.
Tier III: Rape; sexual battery; aggravated murder with sexual motivation; murder with sexual motivation; unlawful death or termination of pregnancy as a result of committing or attempting to commit a felony with sexual motivation; kidnapping of minor to engage in sexual activity; kidnapping of minor, not by parent; and felonious assault with sexual motivation.
The Ohio Sex Offender Registry needs to stay.
(Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in southern Ohio.)
The author has chosen to willingly IGNORE the evidence that proves several facts: (1) The registry has been proven to be ineffective at reducing recidivism. (2) Those who commit sexual felonies have a recidivism rate of 3-7% (3) The sex offender registry has been REPEATEDLY PROVEN to INCREASE the likelihood of recidivism by ensuring those listed therein have ZERO chance at getting a stable job and housing. The residency & presence restrictions only serve to isolate these people from their family support system. The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the retroactive application of the registry to be a violation of the ex post facto clause in 2006. The state of MI appealed to the Supreme Court to have the 6th Circuit's ruling overturned, but the S.C.O.T.U.S. denied cert, which allowed the 6th Circuit's ruling to stand. When the state of MI demonstrated by blatantly ignoring multiple deadlines to fix the law, a federal judge in MI entered a permanent injunction against the largest and most debilitating components of the state's S.O.R. Once the injunction takes effect in May, the state will no longer be able to retroactively apply their registry to those who committed their offenses and served their time before the law was enacted. The state will no longer be able to enforce the residency/employment/presence restrictions against any class of offenders listed on the state's registry. All those listed on the registry will no longer be required to register their vehicles with LE as part of the registry and neither will they be required to hand over their Internet identifiers, etc. So you can see the registry in Michigan has been eviscerated and it's only a matter of time before more jurisdictions have their cherished list gutted out. The body of favorable case law is steadily growing and will eventually reach the point at which there will be a truly non-punitive registry where there is only telling law enforcement where you live, updating the registry by simply mailing in a verification card, and updating their pictures every 3 years or so. There will be no publication of offender information for the world to see on the Internet since the whole world, including those in other countries and those without wives or children who have NO need to know. There is no constitutional right for you to know anything other than the fact the person has a record. At the very beginning the registry was for L.E. ONLY and individuals had to go to the police or sheriff and sign in. They could only look at the records there and could not take anything with them. That's the only registry that will ultimately withstand constitutional challenge in time as the body of favorable case law grows.
I don't understand why these educated mouthpieces just don't come out and admit the following: "You raped a woman or you molested a child. We think you're diseased and we no longer consider you a part of our society. We don't care about your rights or due process. We hate you and want you to go somewhere out of sight and out of mind and just die. The registry is our tool of choice for inflicting life-long revenge because we enjoy how it makes your life unlivable and miserable. and how it forces you into homelessness and death by exposure to lethal weather events such as bitter cold and hurricanes. And yes, a man in Grand Rapids who was on the registry there froze to death because the law made no exceptions for lethal weather. When any society supports laws that OUTRIGHT MURDER HUMAN BEINGS WHO DID THEIR TIME FOR THEIR CRIME, IT PROVES WHAT HYPOCRITICAL, HATEFUL, AND MURDEROUS OUR "RESPECTABLE" SOCIETY ACTUALLY IS.
