Q: I read a report that says neither exercise nor mindfulness has cognitive benefits as you get older. Is this true? — Joey T., Boston
A: I’m glad you asked about that study recently published in JAMA. Researchers tracked four groups of 65- to 84-year-olds who had some concerns about their cognitive abilities for 18 months: one group did an hour of stress-reducing mindful meditation daily; one group did 300 minutes weekly of aerobic, strength and functional exercises; a third did a combo of the first two; and a control group got info on healthy living. At the end, there was no difference in the cognitive abilities of any group — in fact, all groups saw an improvement. The researchers concluded: makes no difference if you meditate or exercise or not.
Baloney! All it proves is that over that length of time those particular people, who had no diagnosed cognitive problems, remained free of brain dysfunction. This was a well-designed study, but it included the wrong group of folks, in my humble opinion.
The National Institutes of Health says: “Mindfulness-based treatments have been shown to reduce anxiety and depression ... lower blood pressure and improve sleep. It may even help people cope with pain.” And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declares, “Physical activity can improve your cognitive health — helping you think, learn, problem-solve, and enjoy an emotional balance [and] improve memory and reduce anxiety or depression.”
Keeping your brain sharp depends on good blood flow (that requires consistent physical activity), effective stress management (being able to detach and evaluate — oh, yeah, being mindful!), active engagement with people and new ideas and activities, and a diet that supplies a variety of essential nutrients, minerals and healthy fats. Don’t stop pursuing a younger, longer, healthier life.
Q: I’m 28, and I’ve been feeling out of control of my life since the pandemic started. It makes me feel very pessimistic about the future. I want to feel stronger and more hopeful. Any suggestions? — Katya R., Rochester, N.Y.
A: Feeling that you have a “locus of control” over the various elements of your life is vital for reducing stress, slowing brain aging, keeping your heart healthy and being optimistic — even at your age. To achieve this sense of control over your environment, daily decision making and future plans, it’s important to assert your domain over things as trivial-seeming (they’re not) as how you arrange the items on your desk, the food you choose to eat for lunch, or the books you read or listen to. And it involves bigger arenas: deciding to continue in school, changing jobs, choosing your friends, getting regular health checkups, and managing your finances (no matter how tight the budget).
When you begin to take these steps — big and small — you will build your posse (that’s a network of supportive friends and family members), catch potential health problems before they derail you, and develop a sense of purpose (you will recognize what you want to achieve). This will help you manage negative stress, and that alleviates depression, frustration and pessimism.
The other vital component to feeling that you have control over your well-being and your future is money management. Thirty-two percent of Americans don’t have an extra $400 for an emergency. So build your financial security one dollar at a time. When you’re young, it might not seem that saving a dollar a day could matter. But over 40 years without investing it or earning interest, you would have $14,600. Make it $15 a week and it’s $31,200 — and I hope you would have gotten good financial advice on how to make that grow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.