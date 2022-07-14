Q: My best friend has gotten heavier and unhealthier during COVID-19. What can I tell her that will convince her that she has the power to reverse the trend and that it is important to do it now? We are both 54. — Lavon D., Davenport, Iowa
A: The pandemic increased some folks’ sedentary behavior and reliance on unhealthy comfort foods to feel “better.” But we each have incredible power to change our attitude and habits and (as a result) our future. One of the most powerful tools is the ability to do what I call self-genetic-engineering. That means that you can alter basic bodily functions that determine your well-being by stimulating or suppressing various biological processes and switching on or off certain genes.
One example of that is in a new study in Nature that reveals how strenuous exercise increases the production of a metabolite in your blood that suppresses feeding and obesity. Metabolites are substances that are made or used when your body breaks down food or muscle, for example, to make energy that you need for growth, reproduction and maintaining health. In this instance, it’s a protein produced by your muscles in response to activity, and that protein turns off genes in your brain that are associated with eating and excess weight.
Formal exercise routines (strenuous aerobics and strength-training) and increased daily physical activity (not sitting as much, doing yardwork) can flip that switch internally so your body is primed to burn more fuel, take in fewer calories and reduce overweight and obesity. A minimum of 30 minutes a day walking or doing aerobics plus two 30-minute sessions of strength-building weekly is essential to gain the maximum benefits with minimal work. I recommend doing more: walking 10,000 steps or the equivalent daily and mixing it up with whatever other activities bring you joy. Other self-genetic-engineering tricks include a low-inflammation diet, meditation, laughter and generosity!
Q: I don’t get all the warnings about eating meat. We are meat eaters naturally. Why is it so bad for you? — Charlie R., Lexington, Ky.
A: We are omnivores — our body has adapted to eating plants and meats. But studies that look at the health risks associated with eating meat, fish or only vegetables consistently find red and processed meats up your risk of death from heart disease; stroke; breast, colon and prostate cancers; and diabetes, and eating processed meat may boost dementia risk.
That’s because red meat and processed red meats change the balance of bacteria in your gut so you have a lot more of the kinds that produce inflammation, which can lead to heart disease, dementia and cancer.
Now a study in BMC Cancer confirms those cancer risks. The study examined the cancer risk for regular meat eaters, low meat eaters, fish eaters and vegetarians. The researchers found that after about 11 years, low meat eaters, fish eaters, and vegetarians all had a lower risk of cancer. Being a fish-eater or vegetarian lowered prostate cancer risk in males; postmenopausal female vegetarians had a lower breast cancer risk, if they were also not obese; all non-meat-eaters had a reduced risk of colon cancer.
Regular meat eaters are folks who eat processed meat and beef, pork, lamb or poultry more than five times a week; low meat-eaters indulge less than five times weekly (most eat it only once a week). Fish eaters never consume other animal proteins. Vegetarians never consume any meat or fish.
Tip: Charring, burning or grilling meat, poultry and fish causes heterocyclic amines to form — and these damage genes, raising your risk for stomach and colorectal cancers. So bake, steam or saute salmon, sea trout and skinless poultry. Make vegetables and 100% whole grains the stars of your plate. If, on the rarest of occasions, you have red meat, make it organic. One study found that its inflammation-fighting omega-3 content is 47% higher than in regular meat products.
