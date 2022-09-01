Q: Since I turned 50, I’ve been gaining weight and don’t seem to be able to stop the slow decline I’m feeling. What’s the secret to avoiding adding more weight and getting rid of what’s accumulated? — Haley T., Greensboro, North Carolina
A: You’ve asked a question that concerns many women your age. According to a new study on “Preventing Obesity in Midlife Women,” from the Women’s Preventive Services Initiative, women gain weight at an average of 1.5 pounds per year during midlife-putting on 30 pounds between the ages of 40 and 60. The research found that 43% of women that age were obese in 2017!
This trend puts women in serious jeopardy, because obesity increases the risk for high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, Type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease, stroke and dementia, and is related to 13 cancers and overall premature mortality.
There are many forces that conspire to cause weight gain: changes in metabolism and hormone levels associated with menopause; stress from economic demands of work and family; lack of access to recreational facilities; a food-supply loaded with fast and processed foods that contain weight-gaining ingredients; chemicals in the environment (hormone-dysregulating BPA and PFAs may contribute); as well as restrictive social attitudes about how “older” women should behave.
The good news is that all women can prevent the slow weight gain and reverse it if they’re overweight or obese. But, it isn’t something best done alone. The research found that it is important to join a support group, a weight-loss program, a walking club, get individual or group counseling, and/or nutritional counseling — and perhaps take weight-loss medications. For some obese women, bariatric surgery is a lifesaver, but they benefit from ongoing support, too. So, talk to your doctor about resources that are available, go online and search for weight-loss and exercise support groups in your area, and check out my books, “YOU on a Diet” and “What to Eat When.”
Q: It seems like everyone I know is getting diagnosed with some kind of heart condition. I fear I’m next. What’s going on? — Arnoldo G., Houston
A: You are unfortunately spot on — the current levels of heart disease in this country are staggering: One person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease. And almost 700,000 folks died from heart disease in 2020 — one in every five deaths.
The rise in heart woes is related to the rise in other chronic conditions. By 2060, it’s predicted that 54.6 million Americans will have diabetes, 162.5 million will have high blood pressure, 125.7 million will contend with unhealthy LDL cholesterol levels, and 125.7 million will have obesity.
If you have prediabetes, diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol or are overweight or obese, it is essential that you work to reverse or control those problems. Lifestyle changes (no red meats, a plant-based diet, plenty of physical activity, stress reduction, perhaps medication and regular checkups with your doctor) are proven to give you back control over your health and your future.
If you have not yet been diagnosed with any of those conditions, you want to stay that way. Getting 300 minutes a week of physical activity that includes moderate and high intensity aerobics five days a week, as well as strength-building twice a week, and adopting a plant-based, unprocessed diet is essential. Go for it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.