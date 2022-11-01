Q: I’ve begun to worry about losing my mental edge — and I’m only 48. Any dietary suggestions you can make that might help me stay sharp? — Delores D., Westfield, N.J.
A: There are many dietary steps to take to make sure your blood flow to the brain doesn’t get obstructed by plaque-lined vessels and reduce your cognitive powers. You know my recommendations: No red or processed meats, no highly processed foods, no added sugars. Instead, focus on plant-based foods and healthy fats like olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids like ALA in walnuts and DHA and EPA that are found in fatty fish like salmon, herrings, anchovies and sardines.
Those omegas are making a big splash lately. A study in the journal Neurology looked at the relationships between DHA and EPA in red blood cells and brain health in folks in their 40s. The researchers found that DHA is incorporated into neuronal and glial cell membranes in the brain helping them stay agile. And both DHA and EPA help stimulate new nerve growth, promote good communication between brain neurons and tamp down cognition-damaging inflammation.
“Even at younger ages, if you have a diet that includes some omega-3 fatty acids, you are already protecting your brain for most of the indicators of brain aging that we see at middle age,” says lead researcher Claudia Satizabal of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. And as you get older, omega-3s offer even more benefit: They may protect older brains from air pollution and Alzheimer’s and counteract age-related brain shrinkage.
So, where to start with your better-brain-through-better-eating campaign? I suggest wild salmon — poached/broiled/sauteed, or salmon burgers. Wild salmon delivers 2,150 milligrams per 6-ounce serving of DHA and EPA combined. Americans average about 48 ounces or eight servings a year. I get almost that every two weeks! Algal or fish oil supplements are also a great boost; try 1,100 milligrams of DHA and EPA daily. (Ask your doc first.)
Q: My daughter is on the soccer team, and I am worried about head injuries. How can I know when she is at risk from concussions and when she’s not? — Janine R., Santa Barbara, Calif.
A: A lot of coaches, trainers, athletes, parents and doctors wish they had a definitive answer to that question. It’s estimated around 4 to 5 million sports-related head injuries happen to child-athletes annually, almost half in football, although girls’ soccer and volleyball are also risky. And a third of high school athletes who receive a sports-related concussion report two or more in the same year — increasing their risk for traumatic brain injury.
That’s led researchers to work even harder to figure out how to make sure kids are not sent back into the game too quickly (or, at all) if they need prolonged rest and extra care after a head trauma.
A new study in the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine looked at 524 head-injury patients ages 12 to 24 and found that most were able to recover in four weeks or less with minimal medical intervention. They need to be evaluated by a doctor/neurologist and take the Post-Concussion Symptom Scale questionnaire to determine they’re low scoring. After a rest, a qualified trainer can take the young athlete through a gradual reentry, from light to moderate and heavy non-contact activity, to a return to team practices and then to competition.
So, make sure your kids’ coaches and trainers are enforcing safety protocols in practice and in games — and don’t hesitate to have your young athlete checked by qualified medical professionals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.