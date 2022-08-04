Q: Is it safe to get an antiviral COVID-19 medication prescribed by my pharmacist? Seems a bit dicey. — Alan R., Topeka, Kan.
A: There are around 60,000 pharmacies in the U.S. They provide customers with many of the 4 billion prescriptions from doctors that are filled annually in this country. But now, pharmacists can prescribe and fill a prescription for the COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid. That way, if you are at high-risk for severe COVID-19, you can get treatment pronto. The antiviral needs to be taken within five days of your first symptoms and is approved for adults and kids age 12 and older.
The Food and Drug Administration OK’d pharmacists as prescribers — with several important guidelines:
— Any past or present issues with your liver or kidney function must be presented for evaluation. If there is not clear evidence that your liver and kidneys are healthy, you must see your doctor about receiving Paxlovid.
— When you receive Paxlovid from a pharmacist, you should let your doctor know immediately. The disease often recurs after Paxlovid, and can even morph into long COVID-19, so additional treatments may be necessary.
The American Medical Association doesn’t support the program and says, “prescribing it (Paxlovid) requires knowledge of a patient’s medical history, as well as clinical monitoring for side effects and follow-up care to determine whether a patient is improving.” But given the difficulty so many people have in accessing healthcare, I think if the guidelines are followed, it can be lifesaving.
Q: My doctor says my cholesterol level and blood pressure mean I’m not heart healthy. At 52, I don’t want to end up with a heart attack or worse. Can you give me a list of steps to take? — Ernie T., Annapolis, Md.
A: First, let me say, bravo! You want to improve your heart health and reduce your risk for everything from dementia and heart attack to peripheral artery disease and stroke — and you can.
I hope your ambition inspires others. A study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reveals that almost 93% of your fellow Americans are also not in good cardiometabolic condition. The researchers defined optimal cardiometabolic health as having no history of clinical cardiovascular disease, as well as optimal levels of adiposity (a waist circumference of 40 or less for men. 35 or less for women); blood glucose (less than 100 mg/dL after not eating for at least eight hours); blood pressure (below 120/80); and blood lipids (an LDL of less than 100). I believe LDL should be less than 70 and knowing your apolipoprotein level is an even more accurate risk predictor.
The researchers found that only 6.8% of people met their standard. As for a concise list of steps you and others can take to reclaim your heart health and avoid, control or reverse diabetes, the American Heart Association’s newly expanded guidelines are a great place to start. Life’s Essential 8 includes:
1. Healthy eating: my advice is enjoy a plant-based diet, avoid red and processed meats and highly processed foods, egg yolks, added sugars and syrups, and fried foods.
2. Fitness: 150 minutes a week of interval aerobic activity and strength-training twice weekly.
3. Quitting nicotine.
4. Sleep: getting 7-8 hours of restful sleep nightly.
5. Losing weight: For help, check out my.clevelandclinic.org. Search for “healthy-weight-equals-healthy-heart.”
6. Cholesterol: my advice is LDL levels below 70 and triglyceride levels below 50 mg/dL.
7. Diabetes: glucose levels of 140mg/dL two hours after eating or 100mg/dL after not eating for eight hours.
8. Blood pressure — 120/80 or lower.
