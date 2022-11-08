Q: I’ve lost 25 pounds by changing my eating habits, but I still have a pouch of belly fat that won’t go away. How can I get a flatter torso? — Greg F., Fort Collins, Colo.
A: When you are overweight or obese, there’s a good chance that you have added what’s called visceral fat around your internal organs. This is different from the so-called subcutaneous fat that’s right below your skin’s surface. Visceral fat doesn’t just sit there. It impacts how your organs function and is linked to heart disease, diabetes, dementia, high blood pressure and premature death. And it doesn’t like to be shown the door.
You accumulate it because of chronic stress, eating added sugars, processed carbs and saturated fats, being sedentary and not getting enough sleep.
• Added sugars in what you may consider “healthier” foods, such as yogurts, sports drinks, even frozen diet dinners, can make it hard to shed visceral fat. So can any highly-processed carbs. You want to stick with 100% whole grains. Also, avoid saturated fats from dairy, and red and processed meats.
• The stress hormone cortisol tells your body that you’re in danger and need to store calories as visceral fat. If you’re chronically stressed, try meditation, yoga, aerobic exercise and improving your sleep habits. Getting less than seven hours nightly encourages accumulation of visceral fat.
• Taking those steps without adding in moderate and vigorous exercise isn’t going to get you to a flat tummy. HIIT (high intensity interval training) routines — with your doctor’s OK — mobilize your visceral-fat-burning abilities. If they’re not for you — yet — go for interval walking. Do 120 steps per minute for three to five minutes, then increase to 135-140 steps for one minute. Repeat for 20 minutes.
And most importantly, be patient. It took time to accumulate that visceral fat and it takes time to burn it off. These suggested changes are for a lifetime not a short fix.
Q: I just found out that my 17-year-old daughter is vaping and smoking menthol cigarettes. I thought they were going to ban those cigs and flavored vapes. Have you got some info I can share with her to encourage her to stop? — Julie R., Seattle
A: Your daughter is one of the 2.5 million adolescents who are vaping and most of them are opting for flavored vapes. The lobby to ban menthol cigarettes (and vapes, I hope) is gaining steam. So far, 35 countries have banned them, and last April, the FDA proposed (the key word is “proposed”) a ban. It saves lives: A recent study shows that the ban in Europe saw 26% of menthol smokers give up smoking rather than switch to a “plain” cigarette. That backs up an earlier Canadian study that found banning menthols was a good public health move.
You can try telling your daughter that she’s being manipulated by marketing of flavors to disguise the harm being done to her health by smoking and vaping. Explain that smoking damages adolescent brain development, reduces athletic ability, causes reduced lung growth and early cardiovascular damage and speeds skin wrinkling by 10 years.
But, it also might be effective to let her know about the ecological damage vaping and cigarettes do. Disposable vapes create toxic waste from pods, cartridges, e-liquid containers, packaging, and vape batteries. And, cigarette butts are the most-littered items in the world — adding up to 4.5 trillion cigarettes a year. They’re made of cellulose acetate, and they leach nicotine, heavy metals and other toxic chemicals into soil and water. Encourage her to think of her future — and the planet’s. And then direct her to quit-smoking sites like the American Lung Association’s at www.lung.org/quit-smoking/helping-teens-quit.
