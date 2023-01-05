Q: I have just been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and am trying to figure out which medications I should take and what diet will help me reverse this. — Kevin D., Altoona, Ill.
A: You’re smart to get proactive, because there are steps you can take to reverse — or effectively control — the disease. Two new studies show just how important it is for the patient (you) to be involved in choosing the medication used and in making the smartest diet choices.
If these new insights can increase compliance with treatment, that would be great, since it’s estimated that 16% of diabetes patients delay filling a prescription, 14% take less medication than prescribed, and 13% skip medication doses.
First, there’s a study in Nature Medicine that had Type 2 diabetes patients try three medications (sitagliptin, brand name Januvia; canagliflozin, brand name Invokana; and pioglitazone, AKA Actos), each for 16 weeks. The researchers monitored glucose levels, weight and side effects. At the end, they found that the patients could clearly identify which medicine made them feel best, which lowered their glucose level most effectively, and which caused fewest side effects — increasing their willingness to take the med. So, as you start your treatment, talk to your doctor about making sure you get to choose the medication that works best for you.
Next, there was a study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology that found that an intermittent fasting diet — eating only during an eight-hour window from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., say, or eating just one meal a couple of days a week — can lead to complete diabetes remission with an A1c of less than 6.5%.
When study participants (some taking oral diabetes meds or insulin) followed the fasting diet plan for three months, almost everyone reduced their medication, and 55% saw diabetes remission, discontinued their medication and maintained remission for at least one year. Fully 65% of study participants maintained remission six to 11 years.
Q: I’m pregnant and wonder just how far-reaching the effects of lifestyle choices — food, exercise, vaping, etc. — can be on the health of my child as she grows up. It seems like we are finding out a lot about the ripple effect. — Paula Y., Chicago
A: The ripple effect is a good way to describe the relationship of a pregnant woman’s habits and her offspring’s future. A study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that when women eat a highly inflammatory diet while pregnant, their children are much more likely to become overweight or obese between ages 3 to 10, putting them at risk for asthma, Type 2 diabetes, and orthopedic disorders as youngsters. The kids are also likely to become obese adults who are at increased risk for everything from high blood pressure to cancer and depression. Plus, an inflammatory diet before and during pregnancy affects what genes in the fetus are turned on or off (epigenetics), and that can impact the risk for diabetes, mental disorders and autism.
An inflammatory diet contains added sugars and syrups, highly processed foods, red and processed meats — and it lacks 100% whole grains and colorful fruits and vegetables. How does it cause trouble?
Unmanaged, chronic stress, whether work-related, environmental, or personal, can also affect fetal development and a child’s future. As you can see, your choices have a wide range of repercussions. So opt for positive choices with positive effects: healthy foods; daily exercise; a daily prenatal vitamin; staying hydrated; avoiding raw or rare meats and fish, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk; getting plenty of sleep; reducing stress; and not drinking alcohol or smoking anything.
