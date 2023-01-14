Q: My wife and I (we’re 34 and 36) have decided to take better care of our health and want to start with an all-around medical checkup. What should we ask the doctor to look at? — Lamar T., Phoenix
A: That’s a smart New Year’s resolution! Here’s a rundown of tests and screeening procedures that can complement a basic physical exam (cough!).
Blood tests: You can have a Metabolic Panel that looks for issues with kidneys, liver, blood chemistry and the immune system, a blood glucose test and a complete blood count, or CBC, which can detect vitamin and mineral deficiencies and more.
Heart checkups: Have a check of your blood pressure and LDL, apolipoprotein B, lipoprotein (a), triglycerides and hsCRP (to evaluate inflammation levels). You may have an electrocardiogram if valve or other problems are suspected or part of your family history.
Immunization review: Check on what inoculations you have had and then fill in the blanks!
Dental: If you’re not at risk for periodontal disease, go once a year. If you have gingivitis, smoke or have diabetes, go more often.
Vision: Folks with vision problems need an annual checkup. Symptom-free and under 40? The American Academy of Ophthalmology says to get an exam every five to 10 years. Ages 40 to 54 — every four years; 55 to 64 every three years; and 65-plus, every one to two years.
Men also need a PSA test. The American Cancer Society recommends that testing start at age 50 for those at average risk of prostate cancer; age 45 for men at high risk, and age 40 for those with more than one first-degree relative who had prostate cancer at an early age. A PSA level of less than 2.5 ng/mL? Retesting is every two years. Above that level? Yearly.
Women need annual gynecological exams (starting age 21 or earlier if sexually active) and mammograms (starting at age 40 to 50), and Pap smears at least every three years (with an HPV test).
Q: I keep getting urinary tract infections. What causes that and what can I do to make them stop? — Monica F., Bloomington, Ind.
A: Women get UTIs up to 30 times more often than men, because a woman’s tube from the bladder to the exit point is shorter than a man’s. And 40% of women who get a UTI experience another one within the next six months.
Such repeat urinary tract infections can happen because of abnormalities in the urinary tract or an inability to empy your bladder completely (at least without some conscious effort). There’s also a genetic component. If you have a mom, sister or child who has had more than five UTIs, then you are at an increased risk for recurring UTIs, too. Sometimes spermicides on a diaphragm or condoms and douches and feminine hygiene sprays can increase the risk of a UTI. And they may happen after sexual activity; for older women, vaginal estrogen may reduce the risk.
But whatever the cause, drinking plenty of water, taking probiotics and drinking cranberry juice (concentrated is best, when used routinely and after sex) can help prevent or flush out the infection. So can making sure to wipe from front to back, washing the genital area regularly, and urinating after sex.
Men over age 50 can also get UTIs (they are rare). They are associated with prostatitis, an infection in the testicles, kidneys or bladder, or having a urinary catheter. They may require serious medical intervention — even surgery — if, for example, the infection is caused by bladder neck obstruction or rotation of the testicle.
Male or female, if your doctor prescribes an antibiotic for your UTI (they do work!), it’s a good idea to get a urine culture to identify the specific bacteria that is causing the infection.
