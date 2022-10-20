Q: My doctor is recommending that I take a blood thinner to reduce my risk of a stroke, because I have mild A-Fib. I already take aspirin. Why do I need to add another medication? — Stan F., Balt.
A: I can’t speak to your particular situation without more information. But I can tell you a bit about the choices in blood thinners for managing risks such as stroke that are associated with atrial fibrillation.
The granddaddy of blood thinners is the anticoagulant warfarin. It was first introduced for use in humans in 1954 to prevent stroke and manage blood clots. It works by blocking your body’s use of vitamin K — a key ingredient in the clotting process. However, the introduction of newer anticoagulant medications, apixaban (Eliquis), dabigatran (Pradaxa), rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and edoxaban (Savaysa) has made it less frequently prescribed.
The newer anticoagulants don’t block the function of vitamin K and have far fewer potential drug/supplement/food interactions than warfarin. They also don’t require routine blood monitoring. On the other hand, the newer anticoagulants are only approved for stroke prevention in folks with A-Fib who don’t have heart valve problems. And, they are all brand names while warfarin is generic — and less expensive.
It’s been common to prescribe aspirin (also an anticoagulant) along with anticoagulants — but that does increase the risk of difficult-to-control bleeding. A new study reveals an easy solution: reduce or eliminate aspirin use. Research published in JAMA Open Network says that among more than 6,700 folks taking warfarin and aspirin for A-Fib or blood clots, reducing the aspirin dose lowered their number of bleeding “events” by around 33%.
Whatever anticoagulant you end up taking, follow the dosing instructions and timing precisely. Stopping them abruptly can increase your risk for stroke. But, be glad you have these options: Oral anticoagulation has been shown to reduce the risk of stroke by 64% and the risk of death by 26% in patients with A-Fib.
Q: I’m 23, and I think I’ve developed some kind of anxiety disorder — I feel nervous a lot and fearful of ... I don’t know what exactly. I also have trouble sleeping and just don’t have a lot of fun anymore. Should I tell my doctor? My sister? What? — Janelle K., Fort Worth, Texas
A: You’re describing a set of feelings that a lot of people have been mentioning lately — since the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, our antagonistic national discourse and rising expenses have all piled on. Chronic stress — from those or other sources — can cause depression and anxiety to sneak up on you. The World Health Organization says that the pandemic triggered a 25% increase in anxiety and depression worldwide. Here at home, a study published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that, in 2020, more than 17% of young adults ages 18 to 25 reported a major depressive episode.
Unfortunately, anxiety disorders are less identified. They’re often overlooked or misdiagnosed, because symptoms get the attention, not the underlying cause. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force points out that among primary care patients who complain of anxiety, only around 13% are diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, but 33% to 35% are diagnosed with sleep disturbances or pain.
This double whammy of depression and anxiety has led the USPSTF to propose that everyone under age 65, including pregnant and post-partum women, who isn’t diagnosed with, or in crisis because of, anxiety be screened for the condition. (Folks with recognized and/or overt emotional distress should immediately be given medical help.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.