It’s not Mighty Mike vs Mean Microbe. Dr. Marvel, Mission Man, and Mighty Mike, the tremendous trio, are the backbone of the Buckeye banter on COVID-19. Together, they stand — Ohio’s Three Musketeers. No, not the candy bars. I’m talking about the administration team for the corona crisis response.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH. No hype, hoopla or hogwash. No hyperbole or political puffery. The group with the scoop keeps us in the loop with daily press conferences. These swashbucklers are the cheerers of social distancing and safety. A heavy responsibility has been placed upon their shoulders.
Mighty Mike leads with logic and lucidity — the man with a pandemic plan. And his gal pal Fran deserves a hand. With eight kids and 23 grandkids, Mean Microbe is no match for Mike and Fran. And no pie and ice cream for the villain virus. KLUNK!
Dr. Marvel, diva of data, details, and documents, gives facts, figures, and findings to Ohioans. Being a mom to six kids, she knows how to put Mean Microbe in a timeout chair. ZOK!
Jon Husted is a man on a mission. He was previously the 53rd Ohio Secretary of State. A member of the Republican Party, he represented the 6th District of the Ohio Senate from 2009 to 2011 and was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2001 to 2009. Being a dad to three children, Mission Man can surely manage Mean Microbe. KAPOW!
“The measure of a leader is not the number of people who serve him but the number of people he serves.” — John C. Maxwell
Instead of wine with DeWine during afternoon updates, I’ll be enjoying warm cookies and cold milk with Ohio’s Three Musketeers. Cheers!
But all humor aside, Gov. DeWine is exhibiting strong and steady leadership during the trial and tribulation of the pandemic. We need to “protect our protectors” as DeWine recently stated and we need to thank essential workers. COVID-19 is contagious and can be deadly.
(Melissa Martin, Ph.D. is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in southern Ohio. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.)
