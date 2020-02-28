Will he “convert you or con you?” the 10 episode series trailer for “Messiah” asks, but does not answer. The Netflix series “Messiah” produced by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey is sparking discussion and debate. Like most films about faith, Messiah raises thought-provoking questions.
Is he a prophet, the returning Jesus, or the anti-Christ? What is the core message of the “Messiah” series? What do Christians, Jews, and Muslims believe? What do non-religious people believe? What do the Bible and the Quran preach and teach? What is the final destiny of humankind?
The war outside of America rages on with killing for the sake of land, resources, and theology. Who owns the bigger guns? The messianic man leads a group of Palestinian Syrians to the border of Israel. But along the way he demands their guns to be buried. No weapons, no food, no water. The asylum seekers stand behind the barbed wire fence.
The war inside America rages on with poverty and profit. Hurting humans flock to be near him — in search of healing from physical, psychological, and spiritual wounds. Purpose, pain, passion — people with problems. Americans need not fight over land or liberty. A mother wants her daughter to be freed from cancer. A prostitute wants to be freed from sexual shame. A minister’s daughter wants to be freed from shame for an abortion.
The powerful and the powerless surviving on one planet. God’s planet. And a divine and devout figure has returned to rule and reign. But is it a hoax? Is he a fraud? Does he promote the plow or the sword? Is he a saint or a socialist soldier?
A C.I.A. agent is determined to get to the bottom of a worldwide phenomenon surrounding a religious man referred to by some as Al-Masih who claims to be sent by God. An F.B.I. agent joins in. An Israeli agent travels to America to chase and arrest the rogue prisoner.
“Messiah” depicts reactions toward an ambiguous Christ-like man claiming to be sent by God. He builds a worldwide following of people from different religious backgrounds, including Jews, Christians and Muslims. He is portrayed as a calm man with eyes that peer into the crevice of each soul, but he offers compassion instead of condemnation.
Many of his miracles mimic Christ, such as walking on water and raising the dead, but this second coming is not what Scripture says:
As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.” (Matthew 24:3–8)
The Bible is clear that Christ’s return will be witnessed by all people on the planet: For as lightning that comes from the east is visible even in the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. (Matthew 24:27)
Viewers of the series encounter a modern-day miracle-working mystery man. Is he of divine origin or he is a master manipulator? Blasphemer, false prophet, madman. Is he the Christian version of the Anti-Christ or the Jew’s long awaited Messiah or the Muslim’s prophet? Charlatan or Chosen One? The series raises “What if?” questions and ends with Al-Masih’s true identity left unanswered.
(Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Southern Ohio. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.