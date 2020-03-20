This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 12. So, make your menu, sew your outfit, and decorate your dwelling while there’s still time.
Easter has become a commercial event catered toward children with baskets full of chocolate rabbits, dyed eggs, jelly beans, and other sweet treats. Easter is the second best-selling candy holiday in America after Halloween. Keep that a secret from your kid’s dentist.
How interesting that a dog is in the running to be the next Cadbury bunny—that will be one funny bunny. And I voted for the two-legged dog from New Richmond, Ohio, to be the 2020 candy canine. Bark for the bunny! Lt. Dan is named after the Forrest Gump character who lost his legs overseas in combat. What animal lover can resist a disabled dog wearing long ears and a fluffy tail. Lt. Dan the dog is competing against a mini-horse, llama, pig, hamster, duck and two cats. The winner of the contest will star in Cadbury’s new TV commercial and receive $5,000. The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Contest is sponsored by The Hershey Company in Hershey, Pa. Vote at www.bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com.
How interesting that a giant bunny carries a huge basket and hops down the bunny trail to deliver colored eggs to children. Aren’t the hens steamed? It’s hard work laying eggs, only to give the credit to a happy hare. Plastic lookalike eggs have replaced boiled eggs in the annual Easter egg hunts. The chickens don’t have to work as long during the season, but please give the poor cluckers a raise and retirement benefits. But no billionaire bunnies allowed according to Bernie.
The White House Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition. Since 1878, when Rutherford B. Hayes was in office, American presidents have hosted the party on the lawn according to the White House Historical Association website. The liberals probably want to roll Trump down Capitol Hill—then he will have a bad ‘hare’ day. Sorry, I couldn’t resist a hair joke. Womp womp.
What’s for Easter Dinner?
“In early Jewish history, lambs were sacrificed as offerings to God and served regularly as part of the Passover feast. Then, when Jesus died during Passover, he represented the ultimate sacrifice for sin, the “lamb of God,” and the animal evolved into a potent symbol for Christians, especially at Easter. Many Orthodox Christians still follow the Jewish Orthodox customs of not eating any pork, so lamb takes center stage at their Easter meal. Others, however, wouldn’t imagine Easter without ham. Symbolizing “good luck” for many cultures around the world, it made a fitting meal at all sorts of feasts and celebrations, according to the Encyclopedia of Religion. Some historians believe Easter’s spring timing also factored into the choice: Farmers typically slaughtered pigs in the fall and then took several months to smoke the pork, making a ham ready just in time for Easter dinner.” www.goodhousekeeping.com.
The Real Deal of Easter
“The Bible makes no mention of a long-eared, short-tailed creature who delivers decorated eggs to well-behaved children on Easter Sunday; nevertheless, the Easter bunny has become a prominent symbol of Christianity’s most important holiday,” according to an article at www.history.com.
Easter is a deeply religious holiday for many, packed with significance in the resurrection story of Christ. Good Friday marks Jesus’s crucifixion and Easter Sunday celebrates his resurrection. The crucifixion of Jesus is recorded in the New Testament books, known as the Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.
Blessings to all my peeps at Easter!
(Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in southern Ohio.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.