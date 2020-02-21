When you really want to know what’s going on in the illicit drug world in Ohio, who ya gonna call? People with drug addictions. People in recovery. Treatment providers. Law enforcement. Survey says you contact them all.
The Ohio Substance Abuse Monitoring Network (OSAM) provides the Surveillance of Drug Abuse Trends report in the State of Ohio by way of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. OSAM Network consists of eight regions located in Akron-Canton, Athens, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown — with Ohio’s 88 counties categorized in each of the eight regions. The following excerpts and information is from the June 2018-January 2019 report. Read more at www.mha.ohio.gov.
While heroin remains highly available throughout OSAM regions, respondents from the survey acknowledged that a lot of heroin contains fentanyl or is fentanyl substituted for heroin. While respondents discussed speaking of fentanyl apart from heroin as challenging, the consensus throughout OSAM regions was that fentanyl remains highly available as evidenced in the high prevalence of fentanyl-cut drugs.
Participants throughout OSAM regions continued to discuss the risk for overdose. They said:“(Drug dealers) don’t know how to regulate it (cut fentanyl into heroin). They don’t know how much to give out. You can give a little tiny line to somebody and it’ll put them down (they will overdose).”
Current street jargon includes several terms for fentanyl. Throughout OSAM regions, participants continued to note “fetty” as the most common street name generally, followed by “fetty wop.” Reportedly, “gray reaper” is so named because of the usual color of the drug when mixed with heroin and because of its extreme potency which often leads to fatal overdose. Additional fentanyl cuts mentioned included: baby formula, beef bouillon, carfentanil, cocaine, coffee creamer, head shop products, heroin, laxatives, methamphetamine, sleeping pills, table sugar and vitamins. They stated: “They have to ‘step on’ (adulterate) it or everybody would be dying ... they have to cut (fentanyl); They cut it with cocaine to keep you alive. If you’re dead, they can’t make any money off you; (Fentany is) cut with powdered sugar, and you’re still going to get high.”
Throughout the regions of Ohio, a gram of fentanyl sells for $80-180; 1/2 gram sells for $40-60; and 1/10 gram sells for $10-20.
According to the Ohio Osteopathic Association, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic narcotic that is estimated to be 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, and 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The number of fentanyl-related deaths in Ohio increased from 84 in 2013, to 503 in 2014 and rose to 1,155 in 2015. www.ooanet.org.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, in 2018, fentanyl was involved in nearly 80 percent of all heroin-related overdose deaths, 74 percent of all cocaine-related overdose deaths, and 67 percent of all psychostimulant-methamphetamine-related overdose deaths. Carfentanil was involved in 75 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2018 compared to 1,010 in 2017. www.odh.ohio.gov.
According to a 2020 article in the Canton Repository,“Most Ohioans do not know that a deadly poison is being added to heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and, yes, even marijuana. It is called fentanyl, or one of its analogues. And it is killing people…Between 2013 and 2018, fentanyl and its analogues (almost all of it illegally manufactured in labs in China or by Mexican cartels) killed 10,263 Ohioans.”
It appears that fentanyl has no plans on leaving town.
(Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Southern Ohio. Contact her at melissamcolumnist@gmail.com.)
