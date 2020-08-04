• Henry County

July activity:

Brandi Baden, Henry County recorder, has released activity for July. Processed were 114 deeds, five certificates of transfer, 11 miscellaneous transfers, one land contract, nine powers of attorney and 32 miscellaneous instruments.

Processed were 136 mortgages totaling $23,651,250. Mortgages released total 126, at $16,292,981.

Fees collected for July were $29,295, compared to $21,627 in July 2019.

