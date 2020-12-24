Our online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact us. Here are five of our webpages that can make your life easier:
• With your own personal my Social Security account, you can request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, and more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
• Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.
• You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
• Access our publications library with online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
• Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at https://blog.ssa.gov.
Submit your Disability Update Report Online
We are required to conduct continuing eligibility reviews for disabled beneficiaries every three years. This process requires that beneficiaries complete a Continuing Disability Review mailer to update information about their medical conditions and recent treatments.
We now offer an online option to complete this update and provide any supporting documents about your medical treatment or your work.
We designed this new form with convenience in mind — and to save you time. You can access the online form at www.ssa.gov/ssa455-online-form. (Use either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome for the best online experience.)
You will need your Social Security number, your current address and phone number, and a valid email address to complete the form. Also, you must have received a request for an updated disability report in the mail.
Once you “Click to Sign,” you will receive an email from echosign.com asking you to confirm your digital signature. Check your junk folder if you don’t receive it within a few minutes. Your signature isn’t complete — and your form won’t be processed — until you complete the instructions in your email.
Please visit our blog at blog.ssa.gov for more articles — and our frequently asked questions page at ssa.gov/faq.
Three ways to fight scammers who target your Social Security benefits
Scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money and personal information by exploiting your fears. The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams and to ignore suspicious calls and emails.
One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents and other law enforcement. They may claim your Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest you if you do not comply with their instructions. Here are three things you can do:
• Hang up right away or do not reply to the email.
• Never give personal information, money, or retail gift cards.
• Report the scam at oig.ssa.gov immediately to Social Security’s law enforcement team at the Office of the Inspector General.
You should continue to remain vigilant of phone calls when someone says there’s a problem with your Social Security number or your benefits. If you owe money to Social Security, we will mail you a letter explaining your rights, payment options, and information about appealing.
(Erin Thompson is the Social Security public affairs specialist in Toledo.)
