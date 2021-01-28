Getting your newborn a Social Security number is important for their future. If your child is born in a hospital, the easiest way to apply for a Social Security number is right at the hospital. When you give information for your child’s birth certificate at the hospital, you’ll be asked whether you want to apply for a Social Security number for your child. If you say “yes,” you will be asked to provide both parents’ Social Security numbers, if you can. Even if you don’t know both parents’ Social Security numbers, you can still apply for a number for your child.
There are many reasons why your child should have a Social Security number. You need a Social Security number to claim your child as a dependent on your income tax return. Your child may also need a number if you plan to do the following for your child:
• Open a bank account.
• Buy savings bonds.
• Get medical coverage.
• Apply for government services.
You can find more information by reading Social Security Numbers for Children at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10023.pdf. Please share this information with people who are expecting a child. Applying for a Social Security number at the hospital will save them time and let them focus on the new member of their family.
Workers in your home and Social Security
Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, babysitter, or other household worker at least $2,300 in 2021? This amount includes any cash you pay for your household employee’s transportation, meals, and housing. If you will pay at least $2,300 to one person, you have some additional financial responsibilities. When you pay at least $2,300 in wages to a household worker, you must do all of the following:
• Deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages.
• Pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.
• Report the wages to Social Security.
For every $2,300 in wages, most household employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage. Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for:
• Retirement benefits (as early as age 62).
• Disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents.
• Survivors benefits for the worker’s family.
• Medicare benefits.
You can learn more about reporting household worker income by reading Household Workers at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10021.pdf.
Get Your Social Security Benefit Statement (SSA-1099 / SSA-1042S)
Tax season is approaching, and replacing your annual Benefit Statement has never been easier. The Benefit Statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each year in January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received from us in the previous year so you know how much Social Security income to report to the Internal Revenue Service on your tax return.
If you live in the United States and you need a replacement form SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, simply go online and get an instant, printable replacement form using your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. A replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S is available for the previous tax year after Feb. 1.
If you don’t have access to a printer, you can save the document to your computer or email it to yourself. If you don’t have a my Social Security account, creating one is very easy to do and usually takes less than 10 minutes.
With a personal my Social Security account, you can do much of your business with us online.
(Erin Thompson is the Social Security public affairs specialist in Toledo.)
