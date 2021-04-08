Millions of people get monthly Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments. Some need help managing their money. When we receive information that indicates you need help, we’ll assign a representative payee to manage your benefits for you. We try to select someone who knows you and wants to help you. A representative payee receives your monthly benefit payment on your behalf and must use the money to pay for your current needs.
If you need help managing your benefits, tell a Social Security representative that there is someone you want to be your representative payee. They should be someone you trust and see often, and who clearly understands your needs. Social service agencies, nursing homes, or other organizations are also qualified to be your representative payee. Ask them to contact us.
You can write to us within 60 days of being assigned a representative payee if you don’t agree that you need one or if you want a different representative payee.
You can find more information at http://www.ssa.gov/payee.
* * * * *
Apply for medicare online with social security
Did you know that you can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to retire? Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and usually no required documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.
Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare to begin. There, you can apply for Medicare and find other important information. People are usually eligible for Medicare at age 65. If you want to start receiving Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday.
Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help to pay for the monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and co-payments related to the Medicare Prescription Drug program. You must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia to qualify for the Extra Help. More information on Extra Help is available at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/prescriptionhelp.
* * * * *
Apply for retirement benefits online with social security
It’s never too early to start planning for retirement, and our online tools can make your planning easier. Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to access your my Social Security account, get a personalized estimate of your retirement benefits based on your earnings record, and find out how your benefit amount increases depending on the age you start them. Don’t have a my Social Security account? You can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, you can complete our online application in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement. We will contact you if we need any further information. You can check the status of your application with your personal my Social Security account too.
You can apply online for Social Security retirement benefits, or benefits as a spouse, if you meet all of the following criteria:
Are at least 61 years and nine months old.
Are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record.
Have not already applied for retirement benefits.
Want your benefits to start no later than four months in the future. (We cannot process your application if you apply for benefits more than four months in advance.)
Find out more about our online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
(Erin Thompson is the Social Security public affairs specialist in Toledo.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.