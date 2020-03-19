Question:
I plan to retire soon. When are Social Security benefits paid?
Answer:
Social Security benefits are paid each month. Generally, new retirees receive their benefits on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on the day in the month the retiree was born. If you receive benefits as a spouse, your benefit payment date will be determined by your spouse’s birth date.
Here’s a chart showing how your monthly payment date is determined based on the day of the month on which you were born:
Born 1st-10th; Social Security benefits paid on second Wednesday.
Born 11th-20th; Social Security benefits paid on third Wednesday.
Born 21st-31st; Social Security benefits paid on fourth Wednesday.
For a calendar showing actual payment dates, see the Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
Question:
I’m planning to retire next year. I served in the Navy back in the 1960s and need to make sure I get credit for my military service. What do I need to do?
Answer:
You don’t need to do anything to apply for the special credit for your military service—it is added automatically. For service between 1957 and 1967, we will add the extra credits to your record at the time you apply for Social Security benefits. For service between 1968 and 2001, those extra military service credits have already been added to your record. So you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Read our online publication, Military Service and Social Security, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10017.html. Then when the time comes to apply for retirement, you can do it conveniently and easily at www.socialsecurity.gov/retireonline.
Question:
I have never worked but my spouse has. What will my benefits be?
Answer:
You can be entitled to as much as one-half of your spouse’s benefit amount when you reach full retirement age. If you decide to receive Social Security retirement benefits before you reach full retirement age, the amount of your benefit is reduced. The amount of reduction depends on when you will reach full retirement age. For example, if your full retirement age is 66, you can get 35 percent of your spouse’s unreduced benefit at age 62 (a permanent reduction); if your full retirement age is 67, you can get 32.5% of your spouse’s unreduced benefit at age 62 (a permanent reduction).
The amount of your benefit increases if your entitlement begins at a later age, up to the maximum of 50% at full retirement age. However, if you are taking care of a child who is under age 16 or who gets Social Security disability benefits on your spouse’s record, you get the full spouse’s benefits, regardless of your age. Learn more about retirement benefits at www.socialsecurity.gov/retirement.
(Erin Thompson is the public affairs specialist with the Toledo Social Security office.)
