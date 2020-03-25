April is Financial Literacy Month, a month focused on educating people about the importance of planning for a secure financial future. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan, and we have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial plans.
You should periodically review your Social Security Statement through your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. Your Statement is an easy-to-read record of your earnings that determine your future benefits. You’ll want to verify that your recorded earnings are correct as they affect the amount you could receive.
Your Statement also provides a summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability, and survivors benefits. The online Statement is paired with an interactive Retirement Calculator that allows you to run additional benefit estimate scenarios comparing how different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates affect your benefit amount.
Start focusing on your financial literacy today. Log in to your my Social Security account and view your Statement. If you don’t have an account, create one at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
* * * * *
Social Security and its Office of the Inspector General continue to receive reports about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be Social Security employees. These scammers try to trick people into providing personal information or money, and often threaten their victims with arrest. Don’t be fooled.
Our employees will never threaten you for information or promise a benefit in exchange for personal information or money. Real Social Security employees also will not:
• Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.
• Contact you to demand an immediate payment.
• Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
• Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.
• Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.
• Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.
If you receive a suspicious call or are unsure of the identity of someone who claims to be from Social Security:
Hang up.
Do not give money or personal information.
Report the scam to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
* * * * *
(Erin Thompson is the public affairs specialist with the Toledo Social Security office.)
