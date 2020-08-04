TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as legal/financial issues families face, what to expect in the different stages of the disease, and how to have difficult conversations. The programs are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900
August 4 — Legal and Financial 3:30 p.m.
August 5 — Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — Tips From the Latest Research 1 p.m.
August 5 — Living with Alzheimer’s — Middle Stage for Caregivers — Part 1 3:30 p.m.
August 6 — Living with Alzheimer’s — Early Stage for Caregivers — Part 1 3:30 p.m.
August 11 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 2 p.m.
August 11 — Dementia Conversations 5 p.m.
August 12 — Legal and Financial Part 1 12:30 p.m.
August 12 — Living with Alzheimer’s — Middle Stage for Caregivers — Part 2 3:30 p.m.
August 13 — Living with Alzheimer’s — Early Stage for Caregivers — Part 2 3:30 p.m.
August 14 — Activities at Home 10 a.m.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
