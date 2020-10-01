You can access our programs and services from just about anywhere with your personal and secure my Social Security account. It’s easy to sign up for one, and it will give you access to important information you can’t find anywhere else. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:
• Use our Retirement Calculator to compare future benefit estimates for different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.
• Check the status of your application or appeal for benefits.
• Review your work history.
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states).
If you already receive benefits, you can also:
• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.
• Set up or change your direct deposit.
• Change your address.
• Request a replacement Medicare card.
• Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).
You can even use your personal my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice. These notices are now available in your Message Center when you sign in to your account.
Please let your friends and family know that they can create their own my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
* * * * *
New Benefit Verification Letters
We are excited to announce the release of a new, standardized Benefit Verification letter.
People receiving Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits can obtain their letter by using their personal my Social Security account. You can use the letter as proof of income for loans, housing assistance, mortgage, and other verification purposes.
Please create your personal my Social Security account to access your new Benefit Verification letter online in a safe, quick, and convenient way without needing to contact us. People not receiving benefits can use their account to get proof that they do not receive benefits, or proof that benefits are pending, in the same standardized letter. Individual representative payees can also use the new my Social Security Representative Payee Portal to access the new Benefit Verification letter online for themselves or their beneficiaries.
You can access your Benefit Verification letters at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. If you don’t want to use your personal my Social Security account, you can call our National 800 Number to speak with a representative or to use the Interactive Voice Response system. You can also contact your local office.
* * * * *
Understanding social security survivors benefits
We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents.
The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on your lifetime earnings. The higher your earnings, the higher their benefits. That’s why it’s important to make sure your earnings history is correct in our records. You can do this by creating a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. A my Social Security account is secure and gives you immediate access to your earnings records, Social Security benefit estimates, and a printable Social Security Statement to see an estimate of survivors benefits we could pay your family.
You may also want to visit our Benefits Planner for Survivors to help you better understand your and your family’s Social Security protections as you plan for your financial future at www.ssa.gov/planners/survivors.
Please visit www.ssa.gov or read our publication Survivors Benefits at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10084.pdf for more information.
(Erin Thompson is the Social Security public affairs specialist in Toledo.)
